Portland State Vanguard’s 2016 Holiday Event Guide

The season festivities are here! Portland has an abundance of events happening to cater to everyone’s holiday needs. From cider tasting to Cinnamon Bear cruises, it’s a good bet you’ll get your wish list fulfilled.

Ciderfest 2016

First up, Ciderfest 2016 takes place on Dec. 16 from 4–10 p.m. at EastBurn on Burnside. This event helps raise money for Toys for Tots, so be sure to bring some toys to donate (especially since you will receive five tasting tickets for bringing one). Everyone is welcome until 9 p.m.

Enjoy sampling the Pacific Northwest’s most esteemed cider, along with many others. Admission is free, but the glassware sale begins at 4 p.m., where one can get their own custom Ciderfest glass. Along with the glass, for $10, five tasting tickets are included. Additional information can be found at http://eastburn.pagecloud.com/ciderfest/

Cinnamon Bear Cruise

Up next on the holiday agenda is the Cinnamon Bear Cruise. For Portland State students with a child looking for a good way to celebrate, this is the perfect event for you. It’s a two-hour long cruise that includes a picture with Cinnamon Bear (on his Cinnamon Bear Throne), holiday treats and snacks, Storytime, and music.

Ticket prices are $30 for adults, $22 for children ages 1–12, and free for any child under one. You can also purchase merchandise from the gift shop such as the Cinnamon Bear plush toy or book. Those interested can book tickets at http://www.portlandspirit.com/.

Holiday Express

Another fun holiday activity is the Holiday Express. This one-hour train ride allows people to meet Santa and his elves through a magical experience. The train ride begins at Oaks Parks Station through Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, which then continues to the Springwater Trail Gateway on the Oregon Pacific Railroad.

Wish for snow on this day because it makes the train ride magical. Ticket prices depend on the Tier you choose to ride in, but Tier 1 ticket prices for an adult are $19 and $12.50 for a child. More information can be found at http://www.orhf.org/the-holiday-express/

Peacock Lane

If after the train ride you feel up to walking, then Peacock Lane is the perfect experience. Dec. 15–31 from 6–11 p.m., enjoy a walk through the festive southeast neighborhood. This event has been popular in Portland for years, and the houses just keep getting more and more creative with their decorations every year. Lights, scenes, Santa, Frosty, elves and magic. Additional information can be found at http://www.peacocklane.org/

Choral Arts Ensemble

Next is a musical event coming to Lincoln Hall. The Choral Arts Ensemble of Portland will be presenting Welcome, Yule! on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Welcome, Yule! inspired the Choral Arts Ensemble’s holiday concert series. It is a 15th century text by Hubert Parry.

The event takes place in the Lincoln Recital Hall room 75. Advanced ticket prices for adults are $17, $14 for seniors, and $5 for students. Ticket prices vary when purchased at the door. Additional information can be found at http://www.portlandschoir.org/season/welcome-yule/