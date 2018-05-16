Post-midterm chill

By
Alanna Madden
-
9
  1. CNT U SEE – Jamie Isaac, Couch Baby (Revisited) (2016)
  2. Foreplay – Jalen Santoy, Charlie Eastern (2016)
  3. Gold feat. Mick Jenkins – High Klassified, Kronostasis (2015)
  4. MICHIGAN – BROCK HAMPTON, All-American Trash (2016)
  5. Jaded – Lone, Reality Testing (2014)
  6. KOD – J. Cole, KOD (2018)
  7. Distant Land – Madlib, Shades of Blue: Madlib Invades Blue Note (2003)
  8. The Root – Magna Carda, Cirqlation (2016)
  9. Ms. Fat Booty – Mos Def, Black on Both Sides (1999)
  10. Graffiti on a High School Wall – People Under the Stairs, The Gettin’ Off Stage, Step 2 (2016)
  11. Polaroids – Jay Prince, BeFor Our Time (2015)
  12. JBS – Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2, Star Stuff (2015)
  13. So Far to Go – J Dilla, The Shining (2006)
  14. Love Me Tonight – GwaiLow, Faceless (2018)
  15. Camelblues – Mndsgn, Yawn Zen (2014)

Listen to DJ Salinger at psuvanguard.com or on Spotify.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here