Postmodern hurricane blues

“The word ‘Hurricane’ is the name given to nature’s strongest storm.
A hurricane occurs when high pressure and low pressure masses of air
come in contact with one another. There is often a significant difference in temperature between the two masses.
One mass is warm, while the other is cold.
The warmer air rises, and the cooler air falls.
Likewise, the low pressure area slides down the sides
of the high pressure area.
They swirl in and around one another, creating the beginnings of the storm.”
— The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- The Word ‘Hurricane’ – Air, The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- Autumn Sweater – Yo La Tengo, I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One (1997)
- I Talk to the Wind – Giles, Giles, & Fripp – The Brondesbury Tapes (1968)
- Nights in White Satin – The Moody Blues, Days of Future Passed (1967)
- My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue) – Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Rust Never Sleeps (1979)
- Nietzsche – The Dandy Warhols, Thirteen Tales From Urban Bohemia (2000)
- Happy Meal II – The Cardigans, First Band on the Moon (1996)
- What Does Your Soul Look Like (Part 1): Blue Sky Revisit/Transmission 2 – DJ Shadow, Endtroducing… (1996)
- The Killing Moon – Nouvelle Vague, Bande a Part (2006)
- Riviera 69 – Chris Joss, You’ve Been Spiked (2004)
- Reintroductions – Sinitus Tempo, Black (2017)
- Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) – Marvin Gaye, What’s Going On (1971)
- Midnight Creeper – Eagles of Death Metal, Peace Love Death Metal (2004)
- The Sky is Crying – Elmore James, LP (1960)
- Karma Police – Radiohead, OK Computer (1997)
- Playground Love (Vibraphone Version) – Air, Playground Love (2000)
- Moon River – Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s Complete Original Soundtrack (1961)
Listen to DJ Salinger at psuvanguard.com or on Spotify.