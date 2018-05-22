Postmodern hurricane blues

“The word ‘Hurricane’ is the name given to nature’s strongest storm.

A hurricane occurs when high pressure and low pressure masses of air

come in contact with one another. There is often a significant difference in temperature between the two masses.

One mass is warm, while the other is cold.

The warmer air rises, and the cooler air falls.

Likewise, the low pressure area slides down the sides

of the high pressure area.

They swirl in and around one another, creating the beginnings of the storm.”

— The Virgin Suicides (2000)