Spring is underway, midterms are around the corner, Trump is still president, and people are protesting in honor of International Workers’ Day. The urge to relapse into a spell of “fuck-its” is tempting, but instead I’ve made a playlist to help us power through the week and stay focused. Remember: you’re doing a great fuckin’ job!

Kick Out the Jams* – MC5 , LP (1969)

Take This Job And Shove It – Dead Kennedys , Bedtime For Democracy (1986)

Deceptacon – Le Tigre* (1999)

Honey Bucket – Melvins, Houdini (1993)

Too Many Puppies – Primus , Frizzle Fry (2002)

I’m Sick of You – Iggy & The Stooges , Raw Power [Deluxe Edition] (1973)

Heart Attack Man – Beastie Boys , Ill Communication (1994)

24 Deep* – Brotha Lynch Hung , EP (1993)

Institutionalized – Suicidal Tendencies* (1983)

Wild In the Streets* – The Circle Jerks , EP (1982)

What Do I Get? – Buzzcocks , Singles Going Steady (1992)

King’s Dead – Jay Rock w/ Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake , Black Panther: The Album Music From And Inspired By (2018)

Yonkers – Tyler, The Creator , Goblin (2011)

How Many MC’s… – Black Moon , Enta da Stage (1993)

Waiting Room – Fugazi , 13 Songs (1989)

Fuck the Pain Away – Peaches , The Teaches of Peaches (2002)

Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide – Gravediggaz , 6 Feet Deep (1994)

Psychotic Reaction* – Count Five , EP (1966)

*Self/song–titled album

