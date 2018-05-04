Spring is underway, midterms are around the corner, Trump is still president, and people are protesting in honor of International Workers’ Day. The urge to relapse into a spell of “fuck-its” is tempting, but instead I’ve made a playlist to help us power through the week and stay focused. Remember: you’re doing a great fuckin’ job!
- Kick Out the Jams* – MC5, LP (1969)
- Take This Job And Shove It – Dead Kennedys, Bedtime For Democracy (1986)
- Deceptacon – Le Tigre* (1999)
- Honey Bucket – Melvins, Houdini (1993)
- Too Many Puppies – Primus, Frizzle Fry (2002)
- I’m Sick of You – Iggy & The Stooges, Raw Power [Deluxe Edition] (1973)
- Heart Attack Man – Beastie Boys, Ill Communication (1994)
- 24 Deep* – Brotha Lynch Hung, EP (1993)
- Institutionalized – Suicidal Tendencies* (1983)
- Wild In the Streets* – The Circle Jerks, EP (1982)
- What Do I Get? – Buzzcocks, Singles Going Steady (1992)
- King’s Dead – Jay Rock w/ Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake, Black Panther: The Album Music From And Inspired By (2018)
- Yonkers – Tyler, The Creator, Goblin (2011)
- How Many MC’s… – Black Moon, Enta da Stage (1993)
- Waiting Room – Fugazi, 13 Songs (1989)
- Fuck the Pain Away – Peaches, The Teaches of Peaches (2002)
- Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide – Gravediggaz, 6 Feet Deep (1994)
- Psychotic Reaction* – Count Five, EP (1966)
*Self/song–titled album
Listen to DJ Salinger’s weekly playlist online at psuvanguard.com or on Spotify.