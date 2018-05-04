Power on

DJ Salinger Weekly Playlist May 1–7

By
Alanna Madden
-
16

Spring is underway, midterms are around the corner, Trump is still president, and people are protesting in honor of International Workers’ Day. The urge to relapse into a spell of “fuck-its” is tempting, but instead I’ve made a playlist to help us power through the week and stay focused. Remember: you’re doing a great fuckin’ job!

  • Kick Out the Jams* – MC5, LP (1969)
  • Take This Job And Shove It – Dead Kennedys, Bedtime For Democracy (1986)
  • Deceptacon – Le Tigre* (1999)
  • Honey Bucket – Melvins, Houdini (1993)
  • Too Many Puppies – Primus, Frizzle Fry (2002)
  • I’m Sick of You – Iggy & The Stooges, Raw Power [Deluxe Edition] (1973)
  • Heart Attack Man – Beastie Boys, Ill Communication (1994)
  • 24 Deep* – Brotha Lynch Hung, EP (1993)
  • Institutionalized – Suicidal Tendencies* (1983)
  • Wild In the Streets* – The Circle Jerks, EP (1982)
  • What Do I Get? – Buzzcocks, Singles Going Steady (1992)
  • King’s Dead – Jay Rock w/ Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake, Black Panther: The Album Music From And Inspired By (2018)
  • Yonkers – Tyler, The Creator, Goblin (2011)
  • How Many MC’s… – Black Moon, Enta da Stage (1993)
  • Waiting Room – Fugazi, 13 Songs (1989)
  • Fuck the Pain Away – Peaches, The Teaches of Peaches (2002)
  • Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide – Gravediggaz, 6 Feet Deep (1994)
  • Psychotic Reaction* – Count Five, EP (1966)

*Self/song–titled album

Listen to DJ Salinger’s weekly playlist online at psuvanguard.com or on Spotify.

