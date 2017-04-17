PS-U can’t smoke weed on campus

We’d like to provide a friendly reminder that Oregon’s legal weed does not apply on Portland State’s campus. As a state university that receives federal funding, PSU’s policies reflect federal policy.

Since the U.S. at large hasn’t gotten on board with our free green way of life out here in the Pacific Northwest, you’ll have to refrain from toking up all Willie Nelson while on campus.

That means you cannot be in possession of marijuana in any form on campus. Please remember to partake responsibly and legally.