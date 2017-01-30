PSU celebrates Black History Month 2017

Portland State is recognizing Black History Month this February 2017.

For more information of events please visit the Pan-African Commons website.

Feb. 6–24 1–3 p.m. (SMSU 236)

Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture: poster exhibition

“A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture”

Feb. 7 6–8 p.m., (SMSU 101)

Black Art Night presented by Black Student Union: PSU Black History Month 2017

Feb. 8 3:30–5 p.m., (NASCC 180)

Pan-Africanism Vision Board Workshop

Feb. 9 7–8 p.m., (Stott Center)

Vikings Basketball Halftime Show: presented by BSU

Feb. 13 noon–1:45 p.m. (SMSU 338)

Tested documentary screening: presented by Black Studies

Feb. 14 5:30 p.m. (SMSU 236)

Black Love & Sex in the Dark: presented by Delta Sigma Theta, Beta Psi

Feb. 20 5 p.m. (SMSU 355)

13th documentary screening: presented by Black Studies, Black Cultural Affairs Board, and Phirst Pham

Feb. 21 6 p.m. (SMSU)

School-to-Prison Pipeline Panel: presented by PAC

Feb. 21 & 23 5 p.m. (SMSU 236)

Black Herstory: presented by Delta Sigma Theta, Beta Psi

Feb. 27 4:30–6:30 p.m. (SMSU 338)

Get to Know Africa: presented by the Association of African Students

Keep reading the Vanguard every week for poems published in honor of

Black History Month 2017