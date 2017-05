PSU senior music recitals and art exhibitions guide

With the term ending, there are too many recital concerts and art exhibitions on Portland State campus to fit them all into the events calendar, so we are giving them their own space. Come on out during the last weeks of spring term to celebrate PSU creatives and all their hard work in music and art.

PSU Junior/Senior Art & Music Events

Tuesday, May 30

VOCAL

Derick Watson

7 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #37

COMPOSITION

Garrett Key

7 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #326

Wednesday, May 31

PIANO

Todd Marston

5 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Thursday, June 1

COMPOSITION

Jake Rose

6 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Friday, June 2

COMPOSITION

J.D. Davis

2 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

PIANO

Naomi Burla

5 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

DRUMS

Cory Limuaco

5 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #37

EUPHONIUM

Dakota Luu

7 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #326

SAXOPHONE

Kenneth Fukumoto

7 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Saturday, June 3

VOICE

Ryan Rothstein

4 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

GUITAR

David Kelley

6 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Sunday, June 4

PERCUSSION

Joshua Gianola

Noon

Lincoln Hall#75

FLUTE

Colton Trujillo

2 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #326

VOICE

Saori Erickson

6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Monday, June 5

COMPOSITION

Ben Murphy

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Tuesday, June 6

No arts events scheduled (stay home and make your own)

Wednesday, June 7

VOICE

Josephine Peterson

7 p.m.

The Old Church

Thursday, June 8

OPENING RECEPTION

Nathan Sonenfeld

5 p.m.

AB Lobby Gallery

OPENING RECEPTION

Kathryn Kock, Angelina Procopio

5 p.m.

MK Gallery

OPENING RECEPTION

Jacob Adams, Hector Ornelas, Joshua Sherburne, Kris Mongene, Jennifer Britrick

5 p.m.

Autzen Gallery

OPENING RECEPTION

Una Barrett, Kelsey Birsa, Martha Connolly, John Holsinger, Brooke Learmouth, Forest Kell

5 p.m.

Littman + White Galleries

VOICE

Madison Howard

6 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

PIANO

Jiyoun Oh

8 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Friday, June 9

No arts events scheduled (grab some chalk and hit the streets)

Saturday, June 10

CLARINET

Luke Gorman

2 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

VOICE

Grace Skinner

2 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #326

PIANO

Kyle Watkins

5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Sunday, June 11

VOICE

Hannah Consenz

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Thursday, June 15

CLOSING RECEPTION

Nathan Sonenfeld

4 p.m.

AB Lobby Gallery

CLOSING RECEPTION

Kathryn Kock, Angelina Procopio

4 p.m.

MK Gallery

CLOSING RECEPTION

Jacob Adams, Hector Ornelas, Joshua Sherburne, Kris Mongene, Jennifer Britrick

4 p.m.

Autzen Gallery

CLOSING RECEPTION

Una Barrett, Kelsey Birsa, Martha Connolly, John Holsinger, Brooke Learmouth, Forest Kell

4 p.m.

Littman + White Galleries

COMPOSITION

Daniel Vega

4 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

PERCUSSION

Maxwell Kolpin

7 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75

Friday, June 16 & Saturday, June 17

CELOUBRATION

Cascadia Composers, Portland Percussion Group, PSU Percussion Ensemble, Venerable Showers of Beauty Gamelan and more gather to celebrate the life and work of Lou Harrison

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #75