PSU student found unconscious and injured in California

Portland State student Aaron Salazar is in a coma with multiple injuries after being found unconscious next to a railroad in Truckee, Calif. on May 15.

Salazar, 22, was travelling aboard Amtrak on his way back to Portland from Denver, where he had been visiting family. The train made a brief stop in Truckee, a town just north of Lake Tahoe.

What happened to Salazar during this stop is unclear, but a railway worker found him next to the tracks sometime before 11:30 a.m. when Truckee police reported to the scene. His injuries consisted of brain damage including damage to his brain stem, a broken neck, pelvis and nose, burns along his groin and inner thigh, and a black eye.

One week later, Salazar remains unconscious in a hospital in Reno, Nev., and his family is no closer to knowing what happened, despite repeated attempts to communicate with the Amtrak Police Department.

“We believe it could be a hate crime due to, for one, the focus on his crotch area for injuries, and also [because] he was a proud gay man,” said Austin Sailas, Salazar’s cousin. “We believe it could have been a homophobic-enticed attack.”

Reno Gazette Journal reported that doctors told Salazar’s family members his injuries correspond with those of a beating.

According to Sailas, Salazar had sent a text message to his grandmother not long before he was found, saying that he had “made a friend on the train” and was going to spend time with the person in Sacramento during their layover. That was the last anyone heard from him.

Inconsistent information from Amtrak and Amtrak Police

The Amtrak Police Department, which is running the investigation, has not provided any details to the family or news media apart from a statement sent to all inquiring reporters saying that there is currently “nothing to suggest criminal intent.”

“I’m just fighting for the Salazar family,” said Sailas. “I can’t stand to let Amtrak try to cover up Aaron’s story. They’ve been pushing a narrative that he jumped out of the train.”

Sailas commented that Amtrak has also been giving conflicting information. He said someone contacted Amtrak pretending to be a parent concerned that their child might be able to fall out a window.

“Amtrak’s statement [in response] was ‘the windows don’t open,’ yet they’ve been pushing a narrative that [Salazar] somehow opened a window and jumped out of the train.” Amtrak has also refused to tell the family the exact time and location Salazar was found.

This is not the first incident to occur involving Amtrak. In 2012, Robin Putnam, 26, disappeared during a layover in Salt Lake City while travelling on Amtrak from California to Colorado—the same train route Salazar was on last week. It was not until 2015 that Putnam’s remains were found in Nevada, also by train tracks. Investigators never discovered the truth behind what happened to Putnam, or who was responsible for his death.

According to an article published by NBC News in 2016, Putnam’s parents struggled to get information from Amtrak regarding surveillance footage. “[Putnam’s father] said it’s been a hard fight and he has been told the footage is either unavailable, doesn’t exist or officials already reviewed it and didn’t see Robin.”

Then, in 2014, Rosie Madison, an elderly Amtrak passenger on her way from New York to Texas, was discovered to be missing during the trip. She was found the next day in Annapolis, Mo., injured and lying in the bushes. Amtrak said they found a step stool next to an open window on the train after she was reported missing and believed she jumped out. But according to an article published by Fox2Now, some people in Annapolis did not believe this, asking, “How does an elderly woman, who already had a bad hip, climb up and out a window on a train that is moving at nearly 50 mph?”

A follow-up article stated that Madison’s family felt Amtrak was “unresponsive and uncooperative” while they were looking for answers. The family was not called until nine hours after Amtrak officials discovered Madison was missing. This incident also points to a discrepancy in what Amtrak has shared regarding the ability for passengers to open the windows on their trains.

According to Truckee Police Chief Robert Leftwich, the Truckee Police Department is not actively involved in the investigation into what happened to Aaron Salazar. “That’s our appropriate position here…[Amtrak PD is] the better agency to investigate this—they have more access to the information that’s needed, and clearly they have jurisdiction on their train…we’re not the lead agency or jurisdiction that handles the railway.”

Leftwich said without being the leading investigative agency, there is no way for him to draw any conclusions as to whether criminal intent was involved. When asked if he thinks Amtrak PD is conducting an effective investigation, he commented he has enough experience with Amtrak to believe they are doing thorough work.

“There’s no reason that those questions aren’t being asked, that they haven’t conducted those investigative steps,” he said. “I’m sure that [is] what’s currently the process and why they’re saying that it’s an active investigation.”

Based on what the Truckee PD knows, Leftwich said, “All indications are that whatever happened here happened on the Amtrak train while it was in motion. Aaron never reached Truckee and never got off of the train in Truckee. He was located in Truckee on the side of the tracks but for all intents and purposes was on that train moments before.”

Leftwich also mentioned that he was unaware that Amtrak PD issued a statement saying that there is currently nothing to suggest criminal intent, despite Amtrak stating in the same document that they are “in coordination with local authorities.”

Truckee PD released an official statement on May 24, in which they assured that “The Truckee Police Department will never allow a conspiracy or cover-up to occur regarding any incident or investigation…The Truckee Police Department will also never allow a crime against the LGBTQIA community to go unaddressed or uninvestigated. A case where a hate crime was committed would be addressed to the fullest extent of our capabilities.”

Students, family rally support

Meanwhile, Sailas and family are focusing on Aaron’s condition. They created a Twitter handle called #JusticeforAaron, as well as a Go Fund Me page, where they have raised over $14,000 so far.

Aaron Salazar is studying economics at Portland State, and according to Sailas, hoped to be accepted into a Master’s program at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. “He was a big fan of politics,” said Sailas. “We would discuss it all the time.”

Chantha Kim, an adjunct professor in the PSU Economics department, mentioned Salazar also works for the department as a work-study student. “He is one of the most outgoing, friendly, kind, and charismatic students I have ever had the pleasure of working with…He sees the beauty and joy in everyone and everything in life.”

Salazar was also briefly on the ASPSU Student Fee Committee during the 2015–16 school year, according to Candace Avalos, coordinator of student government relations and Greek life advisor at PSU, and Brent Finkbeiner, ASPSU president.

According to Avalos, there was “no way” that this incident was an attempted suicide. “[He is] super fun, energetic, very sweet and kind, just a good overall person…It really does feel just like out of nowhere [that this happened].”

Salazar is also described by Austin Sailas as being “a really happy guy” who “just enjoyed life” as well as music, reading, politics and Lady Gaga.

Sailas said his family is currently working on getting the story out to the media, “because whoever did this to Aaron is still out there, and we don’t want another victim like Aaron.”