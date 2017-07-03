Sex offender with extensive PSU assault record released

Michael Dorgan, a 54-year-old known sex offender, was released a year early from Multnomah County custody on May 23. Dorgan was convicted for the eighth and ninth times for public indecency occurring over the summer of 2011. One of the instances in particular took place at PSU.

Before Dorgan’s most recent sentencing, however, his affinity toward exposing himself at PSU can be traced back to 1999. According to the Oregonian, in the 11 years between 1999 and 2011 there had been six separate instances alone on the PSU campus in which Dorgan sexually assaulted and harassed victims. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Eric Bloch sentenced Dorgan to six years in prison.

Dorgan’s victim profile consists of college-age females, but his release conditions include no contact with minors. Multnomah County’s High Risk Sex Offender Notification profile of Dorgan also describes his method of offending to involve frequenting “college campuses and other areas where college-age females are known to be and masturbates in close proximity to victims.”

Dorgan is excluded from the PSU campus and should be reported immediately to the Campus Public Safety Office if seen. Dorgan is described as being 5’5″, 125 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

CPSO Phone Number: (503) 725-4407