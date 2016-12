On Thursday, Dec. 8, snowfall and ice forced Portland State to close at 2 p.m. for the day during finals. PSU’s alert system was used to inform students and staff that the campus would be closing early with testing rescheduled for the following day. Campus reopened Friday, Dec. 9 at noon, and cancelled exams and events from the previous day reconvened.



Footage from the snow day at PSU. Original music by Matthew Andrews.