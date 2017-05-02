Sports night out

Alternative sporting events to occupy your spring evening.

Baseball

The Hillsboro Hops are a Class A short season affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Hops offer the highest level of baseball in the Portland area. Tickets go on sale May 20, so get them early and be prepared for the start of baseball season in June.

Boxing

With the rise of mixed martial arts in popular culture, the sport of boxing, especially local boxing, has been overshadowed. The multiple events on the regional circuits are nice to see and give the boxing fan plenty of events to see in the Portland area.

21st Annual Fred Enslow Memorial Tournament: May 20–21

Location: Garden Home Recreation Center, 7475 SW Oleson Road, Portland, OR 97233

Times: Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday championship begins at noon.

Racing

Weekly Thursday Night Motocross

Thursday Night Motocross offers multiple classes that are available to the beginning track racer, serious racer, or even the old man that just wants to race again.

Most classes are open to two-stroke and four-stroke bikes. Spectators are treated to up close intense racing action. They also get their fix of motocross action until AMA motocross comes to Washougal at the end of July.

Location: Portland International Raceway

Time: Gates open at 4 p.m., Motos start at 6 p.m.

Tickets: Ticket prices for adults start at $8 and $5 for kids. The cost of participation for racers is $22 and requires a racing license.

Weekly Friday and Saturday Late Night Drags

Would you like to see how fast your car can drive without being arrested? If yes, then this is the most perfect and safe place to do it.

Multiple passes allow you to get your car dialed in to where you want it. Even if you’re not competitive, it’s a good time to see what your car can do. If you don’t have anything to drive though, watching is the second best thing and prices are fair.

Location: Portland International Raceway

Time: 5:30–11 p.m.

Tickets: Spectator tickets cost $9. Racing tickets are $30.

Bud Light Lime-A-Rita Ladies Night: May 6

Sunset Speedway in Banks, Oregon is one of the nicest dirt tracks in Oregon. The race track is also fairly close to Portland so travel time is no worry.

Speedway offers weekly racing every Saturday along with a variety of race classes, so the racing never gets stale and is always exciting.

Location: Sunset Speedway, 12765 NW Main Street, Banks, OR 97106

Time: Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for seniors, military members, and juniors. Tickets for kids are $5. Ladies who wish to attend the special event can purchase their ticket for a special price of $5.

Mixed Martial Arts

Rumble at the Roseland 92: May 13

The explosion of MMA around the globe has also found its way to Portland.

Multiple MMA gyms have sprung up around the Portland area offering various martial arts to practitioners. Perhaps the most famous gym in Oregon is Team Quest, which spawned UFC legend Randy Couture and other fighters like Chael Sonnen and Matt Lindland.

With the rise of MMA’s popularity, the quality of MMA has grown fast in Oregon. Many of the best fighters compete at this annual Roseland event.

Location: Roseland Theater, Portland OR

Time: Fights start at 7 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets range from $29–59 depending where you sit and must be purchased online. Balcony tickets can be purchased for those who are 21 and over.

Submission Underground 4: May 14

MMA Fighter Chael Sonnen is set to host this year’s Submission Underground 4 on May 14. Sonnen himself has competed in the series against former UFC champion Jon Jones where he lost the fight by submission.

The main event features Dillon Danis fighting against Jake Shields, who are both black belt Brazilian jiu jitsu fighters. The two also happen to have a long, heated history.

Danis was hired by Connor McGregor for his rematch with Jake Shields’ teammate, Nate Diaz. Diaz lost the rematch, though many felt Diaz won. The trash talk has made this grappling match all the more exciting.

In addition, the co-main event features newly retired UFC fighter Urijah Faber.

With big name events like this, Submission Underground is becoming increasingly more popular and fans can check it out in their own urban backyard.

Location: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

Time: 3 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets range from $30–50 depending on the seat. The event will also be live streamed on Flograppling.com.