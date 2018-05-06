Sports Snapshot May1–6

Softball:
Saturday, May 5
PSU at Southern Utah
Score: 3-4 (L)
Jessica Flanagan extended her hitting streak.
Saturday, May 5
PSU at Southern Utah
Score: 4-13 (L)
Ashley Doyle scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Next Week:
Softball:
1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 6
PSU at Southern Utah
TBD Thursday, May 10
PSU at Big Sky Softball Tournament
TBD Friday, May 11
PSU at Big Sky Softball Tournament
TBD Saturday, May 12
PSU at Big Sky Softball Tournament
Track:
All day Tuesday, May 8
PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships
All day Wednesday, May 9
PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships
All day Thursday, May 10
PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships
All day Friday, May 11
PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships
Women’s Soccer:
4:00 p.m. Friday, May 11
PSU at University of Oregon