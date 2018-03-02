State investigating canvassers caught misleading PSU students

The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating a petitioning and political consulting firm after a Portland State student caught canvassers misleading other students into signing a petition that would put a repeal of Oregon’s sanctuary state status on the 2018 ballot.

According to Street Roots, in early February, PSU sociology major Robin Fisher reported canvassers working for Ballot Access, LLC were misleading the public in the PSU Park Blocks and elsewhere in downtown Portland to acquire signatures for the Oregon Repeal Sanctuary State Law Initiative (#6, 22), or IP 22.

Canvassers said the initiative would protect Oregon’s sanctuary status, which prohibits the use of state and local resources to enforce federal immigration law if an individual is in the United States illegally but has committed no other crime. In fact, IP22 would do the exact opposite. The initiative would repeal the 2015 Oregon Revised Statute 181A.820. Oregon has been a Sanctuary State for over 30 years.

Based on Oregon’s State Initiative and Referendum Manual, acquiring signatures under false pretenses can carry a fine up to $125,000 and/or up to five years in prison. If canvassers acquire enough signatures by July 6, IP22 will appear on the 2018 ballot.

Anyone who thinks they may have signed the petition under false pretexts and would like to have it removed may contact Representative Mike Nearman of the State Legislature at [email protected] or call his Salem office at (503) 986-1423. Ballot Access, LLC may also be reached at (503) 444-8236. Those who wish to file an official complaint can email the Elections Division at [email protected].