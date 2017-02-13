This week around the world Feb. 4–10

Feb. 5

Libreville, Gabon

Cameroon edged Egypt 2–1 to take the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Feb. 5

Bucharest, Romania

Five hundred thousand protesters filled the streets of Romania’s capital to protest a bill that would have allowed for legalized graft and corruption, in spite of a just passed bill that ended those reforms.

Feb. 7

France

French President Francois Hollande visited a 22-year-old named Théo, whose alleged rape by police has set off days of protests throughout the nation.

Feb. 9

United States

A unanimous 9th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s ruling that put President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting entry into the United States by residents and others with ties to seven predominantly Muslim nations on hold.

Feb. 10

Nauen, Germany

German politician and avowed neo-Nazi Maik Schneider was sentenced to 8 years of jail for burning down a refugee shelter in 2015 during the height of the Syrian refugee crisis.

Feb. 10

Russia

Intelligence reports indicate Russia is considering handing Edward Snowden over to the United States as a sign of good will to President Donald Trump. Snowden, who famously leaked thousands of documents to Glenn Greenwald and others, is currently living in Russia as a temporary asylum case.

Feb. 10

Canada

Vince Li, found not criminally responsible for the beheading of a fellow passenger on a Greyhound ride in 2008, was released from government supervision.