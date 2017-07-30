This week around the world: July 22–28

July 22 Mosul, Iraq

A 16-year-old German teen was found in Iraq after allegedly fleeing from her home to join ISIS. After Mosul was liberated, the teen, along with other foreigners, was found in ISIS forces and taken prisoner. In most cases, the teens will be returned to their home nations.

July 24 Warsaw, Poland

In the wake of nationwide protests against anti-democratic judicial reforms, Polish President Andrzej Duda vetoed a bill from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party that would have dismantled the independence of the country’s supreme court. Tens of thousands of Poles filled the streets just two weeks after President Donald Trump gave a speech lauding the country’s dedication to democracy and freedom.

July 25 Mumbai, India

In an all-too-familiar sight, a building in the Indian metropolis collapsed, killing at least 17. The five-story building was likely built to some of the same substandard conditions as other buildings in the rapidly growing city in order to meet high demand.

July 26 Kandahar, Afghanistan

Taliban forces ambushed and killed several dozen Afghan Army soldiers in a late night raid, bringing more bloodshed to an increasingly bloody summer. Incursions by the Taliban have allowed them to increase their arsenal, including some tens of thousands of rounds of ammo and hundreds of additional mortars.

July 28 Tokyo, Japan

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada resigned alongside Gen. Toshiya Okabe, signaling a strong desire to take the heat for failures to keep troops safe in the nation’s ongoing peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had been increasingly under fire for what has been seen as a misleading of the public on ground conditions in the beleaguered country.