This week around the world: Sept. 16–22

Sept. 16 Cairo, Egypt

The life sentence of overthrown Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was upheld by an Egyptian court, charging the former president with damaging national security by leaking secret state documents to Qatar. Morsi was ousted during a coup in 2013 by then-army-chief Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who has been president since then.

Sept. 17 Havana, Cuba

After mysterious incidents involving sound waves and U.S. diplomats becoming nauseous, dizzy or temporarily losing their hearing and memory, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was considering closing the recently reopened embassy in Havana. The means and motive for the alleged attacks remain unclear.

Sept. 18 Rajbiraj, Nepal

After boycotting nationwide local elections in May, voting took place in the Number Two Province in southern Nepal, completing the country’s first local elections in nearly two decades. The local elections were part of an agreement in 2006 that ended a decade-long war with Maoist rebels, though the following decade saw continued instability, with the country transitioning through nine governments in nearly as many years.

Sept. 19 Naypyitaw, Myanmar

In a highly anticipated speech addressing the ongoing persecution of the Rohingya people, Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi expressed sympathy for the Muslim ethnic group her government says does not qualify for citizenship because they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Myanmar military’s action against the Muslim ethnic group has been called a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing,” while government officials have countered allegations of setting fire to Rohingya villages by saying the Rohingya are setting fire to their own homes.

Sept. 19 Mexico

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck central Mexico, killing nearly 150 people and causing at least 44 buildings to collapse in Mexico City alone. An 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit southern Mexico earlier this month.