Trump supporters trumped by protesters at first meeting

Portland State students supporting Donald Trump for U.S. President attempted to host their first planning meeting tonight. Instead, Trump supporters found themselves in the midst of protesters holding banners from various groups representing students of color and movements like 15 Now and Disarm PSU.
The meeting escalated after about 40 minutes to shouting, interruptions, name-calling and threats. Threats came mostly from some of the students protesting against the Trump organizers.
“Every single Trump supporter has a full legal name attached to a social security number with a place of residence, [and] an employer…that information is easy to find online,” said one protester. The same protester jumped on a table and was in a near-fight with Students for Trump organizer Stephen Johnston after being called an “Anti-faggot.”
At one point, a small group of protesters shoved two of the student Trump supporters as they tried to walk through the crowd. A protester grabbed a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hat off a supporter’s head and tossed it across the room.
Protesters took over the attempted meeting using the mic check method—mostly instigated by PSU Student Union organizers Olivia Pace and Alyssa Pagan. After a short time, protesters held the floor and organized a speakers list, while Trump supporters sat at a table in the center of the Smith Memorial Student Union cafeteria.
After an hour and a half, most of the Trump supporters had left the original meeting table and moved to several heated discussions off to the side of the cafeteria. Protesters followed the Trump supporters back and forth across the cafeteria for about two hours.
One anti-Trump student tried to shake hands with a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. He refused and said “No, I can’t. We’re enemies.” He gestured using air quotes on the word enemies.
PSU Students for Donald Trump organizer Volodymyr Kolychev said he expected the meeting to be protested, suggesting that he and fellow organizer Johnston had hoped this would happen.
“This was just bait,” Kolychev said. He went on to say he had hoped to garner attention and shed light on student protesters and their tactics that he disagrees with.
When asked if any if any of the protests or stories he heard this evening had any effect on his views, Kolychev said, “Are you asking if I still support Trump? More so.”
In the end, Kolychev and Johnston had a sign-up sheet with 22 Trump supporters, while the total number of protesters peaked at about 45.
Some of those using intimidation and harassment tactics included Leila Forbes (candidate for ASPSU President) and Phoenix Singer (write in candidate for Senate), both of whom have a history of intolerance of differing opinions. Is this what we want at PSU?
Oh, are you talking about two of the people who are getting rape threats, harassing sexist emails, and intimidating Facebook messages, and who are being targeted for doxxing on white supremacist web forums? Is *that* what we want at PSU?
People who threaten violence and public release of others’ private information receive the same. How fitting.
““Every single Trump supporter has a full legal name attached to a social security number with a place of residence, [and] an employer…that information is easy to find online,” said one protester. ”
That person is literally – and I mean LITERALLY – employing 1930s brown-shirt-Germany tactics here. They might as well have said “we know who you are, who you want to vote for, and we know how to find you.”
Did Melissa Click make a guest appearance there?
If Campus Security was called, did they respond?
Could you imagine if students interrupted PSUSU meetings like this?
Pretty shameful. Even if you don’t agree with people, you shouldn’t threaten them and break their stuff. Who does this???
We can see that the Vanguard certainly isn’t the neutral party that it claims to be, as evidenced by the headline and the obviously biased reporting.
Do you not believe that Trump supporters should have the freedom to associate, and that they should have a safe space to talk about their thoughts and feelings? What would your reporting be if this was a pro-Sanders meeting that was invaded by KKK members who intimidated the speakers?
But it wasn’t a Bernie meeting. This type of behavior was blatantly showing the authoritative tendencies of the PSUSU. Just look at their logo, it’s a socialist insignia. If anything is biased, the Student Union is, which is supposed to be supportive of all students. Is this the image that PSU wants to portray for high school grads looking for inclusive school?
Look at the videos again and see who is yelling, threatening to destroy possessions, and disregarding views strictly because of the color and opinion of the Trump supporters’ skins.
Vanguard is only reporting what happened. The PSUSU wasn’t invited to crash the meeting, but instead took over a civil discussion with their Progressive “stack” and consistent use of misinformation and bullying. When there was actual discussion, it was peaceful and informative of both views. But now the world can see it for how it was. Shame on these left-wing, authoritarian students.
They going to start book burnings and strutting around in brownshirts next?
I can’t stand Trump. But if you think “political activism” is disrupting others from meeting and speaking you’re essentially saying the first amendment doesn’t apply to people you disagree with. That institutions of “higher education” let spoiled privileged students with a list of perceived grievances a mile long bully others is a dereliction of responsibility.
The irony of all of this is that the students protesting Trump will tell you that they are against him because they believe that he is fascist… while using completely fascist brown shirt tactics to shut down the rally of someone from another party.
People with opposing ideas are still allowed to meet and express those ideas. This incident is an abortion of our first amendment, mocks the idea of an open and “safe” campus (to facilitate the free exchange of ideas), and every “protester” at this meeting should be ashamed.
I bet Trump supporters understand the value of safe spaces now.
It’s also interesting how they don’t consider themselves any less victimized just because they were literally asking for it. (” ‘This was just bait,’ Kolychev said.”) Maybe they’ll extend the same basic courtesy to the people they’re issuing rape threats against just for participating in the protest.
Perhaps Another Viking doesnt understand what a safe space is and isnt. A safe space in the common usage is a PERMANENT area with a “coloreds only” or “women only” or “(sexual orientation) only” sign on it. Its a return to segregation and a big step backwards. A room you booked for a particular function is not a safe space, but you do have a right to exlude people not invited to your function. The Trump supporters booked the room and have a right to exclude uninvited people for the duration of their booking. If you wanna protest them you do it OUTSIDE the room like an honest civilised adult. You dont go all facist and attempt to break up political meetings by force. Not in this country.
Leila Forbes used her student and employee status at PSU to intimidate and harass the visitor and citizen journalist called Laughing at Liberals, who was not breaking any rule or law, and had as much right to be in a public space at a State University, as any student. The employers of Leila Forbes at PSU should be informed of her misbehavior, and she should be reprimanded. Jewish Privilege is White Privilege.
Sadly, Leila will be elected Student Body President.
I just have to say that both sides truly deserve each other. PSUSU and the social justice movement is made up, primarily of guilty white liberals and soft, thin-skinned pussies who have no concept of what the real world is. Free speech goes for everyone, not just you. And Trump supporters are so rampantly stupid and disconnected from reality for buying Trump’s bullshit that it is almost an abuse of free will. I just finished with classes. I see it was just at the right time. All of you are spoiled and sheltered little wondershits. You will not last long in the real world.
The anti trump protesters were all yelling over one another, and kept repeating the same bs about chalk. Calling someone a racist without proog, and trying to intimidate others that have different views than you is the only thing the anti trump supporters accomplished. There are actually a few videos that show leila forbes the psu student faculty president coming close to assaulting a reporter. This campus has become a joke, just like this article.