Two-alarm fire in Park Plaza apartment sends one resident to hospital

A two-alarm fire in an 11th floor Park Plaza apartment near Portland State’s campus sent one resident to the hospital just after 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7.

The 149-unit residential building overlooks PSU Park Blocks near SW College Ave. Several students live in Park Plaza Apartments, though it is not official student housing.

The hospitalized resident was attempting to fight the fire and has not yet been publicly identified.

According to a 3:50 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue report, “Once the fire was located, crews were able to quickly extinguish it, keeping it confined to the room of origin.”

Displaced residents and pets gathered in the Park Blocks outside the building while Portland Fire & Rescue crews worked to extinguish the fire and clear hazards from the affected area.

About 50 residents were displaced during emergency response, and two residents will need to find temporary alternative housing as a result of the incident. Smoke damage is visible from the exterior of the building.