Two students robbed at gunpoint on campus Sunday and Monday evenings

Portland State’s Office of Campus Public Safety released the following statement at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 6:

“Two incidents of students robbed at gunpoint on the PSU campus have been reported to the Campus Public Safety Office.

Shortly after 7:20 p.m. Monday, a male PSU student said he was walking near Shattuck Hall when approached by a male suspect who displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the victim’s property. A second suspect approached him from the back on a bicycle. The suspects stole his backpack, which contained a cell phone and other items.

At approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, a male student said he was walking on the sidewalk in front of the University Point Apartments at 1955 SW 5th Avenue and approached by two suspects. One pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded his possessions. The victim gave the suspects some change and cigarettes. Both suspects left in a black sedan with a rear spoiler. The victim did not report the crime to CPSO until Monday evening.

The suspects in these crimes are described as follows:

In the Monday robbery, one suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 5’9”” and 150 to 160 pounds with spiked light colored hair. He wore black hoodie, a black and white bandana over his face and black jeans. The victim had no description of the second suspect on the bicycle.

In the Sunday night robbery, one suspect is described as black male in his 20s who wore sweat pants, a green jersey and white Nike shoes with yellow tips. The second suspect is a white male, also in his 20s, short and thin with tattoos on the front and sides of the neck. He wore a black baseball cap with a baggy shirt and baggy cargo pants.

If you have information, call the Campus Public Safety Office at 503-725-4407 or Emergency 503-725-4404

This information is being provided to keep the Portland State University campus informed.

If you have non-emergency concerns regarding campus safety, contact Campus Public Safety at 503 725-4407.

The Campus Public Safety’s webpage will be updated on this timely warning if more information becomes available. http://www.pdx.edu/cpso/timely-warnings.”

