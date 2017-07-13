U-Pickathon 2017

It’s harvest season and U-pick farms are now open to the public. People can visit local farms and pick fresh vegetables, fruits and flowers. Some farms hold festivals, concerts and farmers markets in conjunction with U-pick days and times. U-pick farms were created as a way for people to get involved with the farm community and support local produce. Below is a guide of local U-pick farms and special events in the Portland metro area.

Sauvie Island Farms is now open to the public. People can pick seasonal fruits like strawberries and blueberries, vegetables such as cabbage and lettuce, and flowers including dahlias and peonies. The farm also offers already-picked produce as well.

U-pick hours are 8 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday, June–August.

19818 N.W. Sauvie Island Road, Portland, 503-621-3988; sauvieislandfarms.com

The Pumpkin Patch

The Pumpkin Patch is a local farm found on Sauvie Island. Current U-pick seasonal vegetables and fruits include blackberries, blueberries, flowers, marionberries, nectarines, peaches, pumpkins, raspberries (red), strawberries, tomatoes. The farm also has a produce market, an animal barn and a cafe, as well as a specialty gift shop.

U-pick hours are 9 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, June–October.

Other events:

The Produce Market and Big Red Animal Barn: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, June–October.

Pumpkin Cottage Gift Shop: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, June–October.

The Patio Cafe/Pumpkin Perk: 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Friday–Sunday, June–September

16511 NW Gillihan Road, Sauvie Island, Portland, 503-621-3874; info@thepumpkinpatch.com

Kruger’s Farm is one of the more popular local farms and often hosts concerts and local food and beer vendors. Kruger Farms Market uses natural growing techniques and has over 25 acres of blueberries, boysenberries, pumpkins, raspberries, rhubarb, strawberries and tomatoes. They offer U-pick and already picked produce and have an onsite farm market, gift shop and picnic area.

U-pick hours are 9 a.m.–8 p.m. daily

Events:

Concerts will run June 22–August 3 and are held on Thursday nights, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

2017 Concert Schedule

17100 NW Sauvie Island Road, Portland, 503-621-3489; farmerdon@krugersfarmmarket.com

Bella Organic is an all organic farm that runs on 100 percent solar energy and has a variety of seasonal fruits, vegetables, and herbs. There’s also a specialty store on site with already-picked produce, jams, wine, and syrups. The farm also has a picnic area, petting zoo and other farm animals on site.

U-pick open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, June–October

16205 NW Gillihan Road, Portland, 503-621-9545; samara@bellaorganic.com

The Smith Berry Barn specializes in no spray berries with over 20 different types of berries found on-site, including Tayberries and Loganberries. The farm also has a 20-acre orchard, an espresso bar, gift shop and a garden market.

U-pick hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Tuesday–Sunday

24500 SW Scholls Ferry Road, Hillsboro, 503-628-2172

Hood River Lavender Farms

Hood River Lavender Farms has over 30 different kinds of lavender on-site and is located in Hood River overlooking Mt. Adams. People can pick lavender bouquets and explore handcrafted products such as soaps and oils.

3801 Straight Hill Road, Hood River, 541-354-9917; info@lavenderfarms.net