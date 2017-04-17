US marijuana timeline

1862 — Advertisements for hashish candy appear.

1910 — Mexican immigrants are smoking “marihuana.”

1936 — Reefer Madness shows how smoking pot turns good folks into crazed villains.

1937 — Marihuana Tax Act passed thanks to racism.

1942 — Hemp for Victory! Kill the Nazis by growing pot!

1952–56 — Boggs Act and Narcotics Control Act: possession first offense 2–10 years in jail, up to $20,000 fine.

1968 — “Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White House after that, had two enemies: the antiwar left and black people.” – John Ehrlichman

1970 — Controlled Substances Act designates marijuana as Schedule I alongside heroin.

1972 — Nixon’s Shafer Commission recommends decriminalizing marijuana and removing its Schedule I classification. Nixon doesn’t care.

1973 — Oregon decriminalizes marijuana drastically reducing penalties for possession.

1983 — D.A.R.E. program established.

1994 — Bill Clinton establishes “three strikes you’re out” rule.

1996 — California passes Prop 215 legalizing medical marijuana.

1998 — Entire West Coast has legal medical marijuana.

2012 — Colorado and Washington voters legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21+.

2014 — Oregon votes to legalize weed for recreational purposes.

2015 — Report shows 85 percent of arrests for marijuana possession are black or Latino despite not being more likely to smoke than white people.

2016 — Gallup Poll reports 60 percent of U.S. citizens support legal recreational pot and 90 percent support medical uses.

2017 — 21-year-olds can legally smoke in eight states plus Washington, D.C. Twenty-eight states allow for medical marijuana.

2018 — Weed is just straight-up federally legal?