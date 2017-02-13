V-Day stands for victory, valentine and vagina

Midterms should be over by the time you read this. Unfortunately, as I write this midterms are still in full swing. It is for this very reason that I condensed my Valentine’s Day search to the “V-Day” abbreviation; last minute cramming requires every saved second. Expecting to find Valentine’s Day dating ideas—which is, after all, the aim of this article—I was delightfully surprised to find the top few results linking instead to the “V-Day” Global Movement to End Violence Against Women and Girls webpage. Not only did I learn about the above movement (check ’em out for yourselves!), I also found a title for this article, which ousted the title I had previously planned on using: “Valentine’s Day dating ideas for broke-ass college students.” Too many words.

After all, February 14 isn’t just about typical Valentine’s Day activities. If our dating ideas list down below doesn’t tickle your fancy, don’t be afraid to perform a few Google searches of your own. Perhaps you will stumble on a movement worthy of your support or an interesting fact that has nothing to do with your initial search. For example, did you know Portland turns 166 years old this February? And Oregon’s birthday is on V-Day itself!

Without further delay, here is the promised collaborative Valentine’s Day dating ideas list for broke-ass college students that I know you’ve been patiently awaiting: