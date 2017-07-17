Vanguard heat advisory: how to beat the heat

Beating the heat becomes increasingly important as summer turns into extra-summer. The warmth starts to take its toll and incidents of heat fatigue and heat stroke increase. In order to help you beat the heat, the Vanguard has compiled some tips and a list of cooling centers and places to cool off when the mercury climbs over 90.
Multnomah County Cooling Centers:
Walnut Park Building
5325 NE MLK Jr. BLVD., Portland
East Building
600 NE 8th St., Gresham
Hollywood Senior Center
1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland
Some tips to keep you cool:
—Drink plenty of water.
—…but not in the form of ice in an alcoholic drink. Alcohol doesn’t help you in the heat.
—Wear light, loose-fitting clothing that covers you in the sun.
—Finish outdoor activities before 11 a.m. when the heat of the day occurs.
—Use SPF 30.
—Drink some more water.
There are many other public cooling centers located in Clackamas and Washington county as well. Information for such locations can be found at the following county websites:
Multnomah County Cooling Centers
Washington County Cooling Centers