Vanguard heat advisory: how to beat the heat

Beating the heat becomes increasingly important as summer turns into extra-summer. The warmth starts to take its toll and incidents of heat fatigue and heat stroke increase. In order to help you beat the heat, the Vanguard has compiled some tips and a list of cooling centers and places to cool off when the mercury climbs over 90.

Multnomah County Cooling Centers:

Walnut Park Building

5325 NE MLK Jr. BLVD., Portland

East Building

600 NE 8th St., Gresham

Hollywood Senior Center

1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland

Some tips to keep you cool:

—Drink plenty of water.

—…but not in the form of ice in an alcoholic drink. Alcohol doesn’t help you in the heat.

—Wear light, loose-fitting clothing that covers you in the sun.

—Finish outdoor activities before 11 a.m. when the heat of the day occurs.

—Use SPF 30.

—Drink some more water.

There are many other public cooling centers located in Clackamas and Washington county as well. Information for such locations can be found at the following county websites:

Multnomah County Cooling Centers

Washington County Cooling Centers

Clackamas County Cooling Centers