Viking Snapshot April 8-29

Softball:

Tuesday, April 17

Portland State at Oregon State

Score: 0-8 (L)

Haley Schimmel closed out game one with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Schimmel also threw her first complete game.

PSU at OSU

Score: 1-2 (L)

Schimmel threw two scoreless innings. Ashlyn Monroe made her first career start. Kaela Morrow extended her hitting streak.

Saturday, April 21

PSU at Montana

Score: 6-3 (W)

PSU took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Vikings made four runs on the top of the third inning.

PSU at Montana

Score: 2-3 (L)

Alexis Morrison hit her first career triple.

Sunday, April 22

PSU at Montana

Score: 3-2 (W)

Darian Lindsey had her fourth home run of the year. Alyssa Burk had her eighth complete game.

Friday, April 27

PSU at Weber State

Score: 1-3 (L)

Rachel Menlove hit a solo homerun in the second inning.

PSU at Weber State

Score: 2-1 (L)

Marissa Bruno scored the first run of the game.

Saturday, April 28

PSU at Weber State

Score: 4-3 (L)

Mariah Gonzalez hit a two-run home run, while Marissa Bruno had the game-winning run.

Track:

Wednesday, April 18

PSU at Bryan Clay Invitational

Donte Robinson set a personal record of 3,565 points in one day.

Thursday, April 19

PSU at Bryan Clay Invitational

Donte Robinson set another personal record of 6,908 points in one day. Kaila Gibson set a personal records in the outdoor 5,000-meter at 16:47.71.

PSU at Mt. SAC Relays

Sarah Medved broke the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 10:21.56. Alex Cisneros broke the 34-year-old school record in the 10,000-meter at 29:25.74.

Friday, April 27

PSU at Oregon State High Performance

Alana Chaplin set a personal best in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finishing at 11:20.05. Jacob Emeterio set a personal best in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finishing at 9:20.73.

PSU at Pacific Twilight Invitational

Alexis Buckhaults set a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles finishing at 15.16 seconds. Buckhaults, Natalie Cummings, Kameron Smith and Nicole Terry won the 4×100 meter relay in 50.00 seconds. Jean Rwandika won the javelin throwing 165-06.

Saturday, April 28

PSU at Oregon State High Performance

Celi Dunleavy won the high jump at a clearance of 5-05.75. Jean Rwandika set a personal record in javelin throwing 175-00.

Women’s Tennis:

Sunday, April 22

PSU at Sacramento State

Score: 1-6 (L)

PSU took one point through doubles. Siena Peri and Taylor Rees won at line won.

Women’s Golf:

Friday, April 20–Sunday, April 22

PSU at Big Sky Conference

3rd out of 12 teams

PSU posted final round with 289 strokes. Hannah Swanson finished in sixth place with 72 par.

Men’s Tennis:

Tuesday, April 24

PSU at Arizona Christian

Score: 6-1 (W)

Avery West and Tommy Edwards broke the record for wins at no.1 doubles with 15 wins. Otto Holtari got his seventh win.

Thursday, April 26

Big Sky Quarterfinals

PSU vs Weber State

Score: 1-4 (L)

PSU made its first ever appearance in the Big Sky Tournament.

Next Week:

Women’s Volleyball:

12 p.m. Saturday, May 5

PSU vs Central Washington

Softball:

1 p.m. Saturday, May 5

PSU at Southern Utah

3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5

PSU at Southern Utah

1 p.m. Sunday, May 6

PSU at Southern Utah