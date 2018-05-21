Viking Sports Snapshot

Softball:

Sunday, May 6

Portland State at Southern Utah

Score: 17-7 (W)

Viking Sophomore’s Marissa Bruno and Riley Casper outperformed themselves against SUU. Bruno had a career-high with four runs batted while Casper hit her first career home run. PSU had a season high with 17 runs.

Thursday, May 10

PSU at Montana

Big Sky Softball Tournament

Score: 3-6 (L)

Viking junior Alyssa Burk threw two perfect innings.

Friday, May 11

PSU at Weber State

Big Sky Softball Tournament

Score: 4-3 (W)

The game was tied 2-2 at the top of the seventh by Viking Sophomore Alexis Morrison with her first career triple.

Track:

Tuesday, May 8

PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships

Viking freshman Kristen O’Handley set a personal best on the first day with score of 3,062 points and earned first place in the heptathlon. Returning junior Donté Robinson set a personal best in the 100-meter event finishing in 11.11 seconds.

Wednesday, May 9

PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships

Donté Robinson became the second Viking ever to win both heptathlon and decathlon titles. Robinson also set a personal best in the pole vault at 4.41-meters.

Thursday, May 10

PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships

Returning Sophomore Sarah Medved became the first ever Viking to win a Big Sky title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing at 10:30.35. Viking freshman Kamal-Craig Golaube set a personal best in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.44 seconds.

Friday, May 11

PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships

Viking freshman Nia Powdrell was seeded at 11th place in the 100-meter event and later finished with third place at 11.635 seconds. Kamal-Craig Golaube set another personal best in the 110-meter hurdles finishing at 14.34 seconds.

Next week:

Track:

All day May 24–26

PSU at NCAA West Preliminary Rounds