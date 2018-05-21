Viking Sports Snapshot

Softball:
Sunday, May 6
Portland State at Southern Utah
Score: 17-7 (W)
Viking Sophomore’s Marissa Bruno and Riley Casper outperformed themselves against SUU. Bruno had a career-high with four runs batted while Casper hit her first career home run. PSU had a season high with 17 runs.
Thursday, May 10
PSU at Montana
Big Sky Softball Tournament
Score: 3-6 (L)
Viking junior Alyssa Burk threw two perfect innings.
Friday, May 11
PSU at Weber State
Big Sky Softball Tournament
Score: 4-3 (W)
The game was tied 2-2 at the top of the seventh by Viking Sophomore Alexis Morrison with her first career triple.
Track:
Tuesday, May 8
PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships
Viking freshman Kristen O’Handley set a personal best on the first day with score of 3,062 points and earned first place in the heptathlon. Returning junior Donté Robinson set a personal best in the 100-meter event finishing in 11.11 seconds.
Wednesday, May 9
PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships
Donté Robinson became the second Viking ever to win both heptathlon and decathlon titles. Robinson also set a personal best in the pole vault at 4.41-meters.
Thursday, May 10
PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships
Returning Sophomore Sarah Medved became the first ever Viking to win a Big Sky title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing at 10:30.35. Viking freshman Kamal-Craig Golaube set a personal best in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.44 seconds.
Friday, May 11
PSU at Big Sky Outdoor Championships
Viking freshman Nia Powdrell was seeded at 11th place in the 100-meter event and later finished with third place at 11.635 seconds. Kamal-Craig Golaube set another personal best in the 110-meter hurdles finishing at 14.34 seconds.
Next week:
Track:
All day May 24–26
PSU at NCAA West Preliminary Rounds