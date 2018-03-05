Viking Sports Snapshot Mar. 1–11

Men’s Basketball:

Thursday, Mar. 1

PSU vs Northern Colorado

Score: 78-85 (L)

Ryan Edwards scored 19 points, had seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Holland Woods had seven assists.

Saturday, Mar. 3

PSU vs North Dakota

Score: 97-90 (W)

Senior Day. Bryce Canda scored seven straight points. Brandon Hollins had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Ryan Edwards scored 14 points and blocked three shots.

Women’s Basketball:

Wednesday, Feb. 28

PSU at Northern Colorado

Score: 60-63 (L)

Courtney West had 10 points and eight rebounds. Kiana Brown scored 11 points.

Friday, Mar. 2

PSU at North Dakota

Score: 80-61 (W)

Ashley Bolston scored a team high 20 points. This was her sixth 20-point game of the year. Kylie Jimenez scored a career high 19 points. Courtney West scored 14 points and had seven rebounds.

Softball:

Friday, Mar. 2

PSU vs BYU

Score: 2-11 (L)

Ariana Abalos had her first career hit. Riley Casper was the only Viking to have multiple hits.

Friday, Mar. 2

PSU vs Northwestern

Score: 0-6 (L)

Alyssa Burk pitched the complete game, allowing six runs and five hits. She had four walk and struck out four.

Saturday, Mar. 3

PSU vs Northwestern

Score: 4-7 (L)

Kaela Morrow led with a solo shot down left field and got her third home run of the season.

Saturday, Mar. 3

PSU vs Alabama

Score: 0-3 (L)

Emma Detamore threw a four hit game, one walk and two struck out.

Sunday, Mar. 4

PSU at Washington

Score: 1-4 (L)

Darian Lindsey led with a single to right, moved to second on a bunt and stole third.

Men’s Tennis

Friday, Mar. 2

PSU at Seattle

Score: 4-3 (W)

Sam Roberts and Tommy Edwards both pulled three-set matches. Tommy Edwards and Avery West won their second straight match together at number one doubles.

Saturday, Mar. 3

PSU at Washington

Score: 0-7 (L)

Nathan Boniel and Gabe Souza won their match at number two doubles.

Next Week:

Women’s Golf:

All day Mar. 5–6

PSU at Arizona

Women’s Basketball:

8:05 p.m. Monday, Mar. 5

Big Sky First Round vs Northern Arizona

TBD Mar. 7–10

Big Sky Championship series

Men’s Basketball:

TBD Tuesday, Mar. 6–10

Big Sky Championship series

Softball:

3 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 7

PSU vs Toledo

5 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 7

PSU vs Toledo

9 a.m. Friday, Mar. 9

PSU vs New Mexico

11:15 a.m. Friday, Mar. 9

PSU vs Depaul



3:45 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 10

PSU at UNLV

9 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 11

PSU vs Washington

11:15 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 11

PSU at UNLV

Men’s Tennis:

8 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 8

PSU at Lewis-Clark State



TBD Friday, Mar. 9

PSU at Idaho

12 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 11

PSU at Eastern Washington

Track:

All day Friday, Mar. 9

PSU vs NCAA Indoor Championships

All day Saturday, Mar. 10

PSU vs NCAA Indoor Championships

Women’s Tennis:

10 a.m. Friday, Mar. 9

PSU vs Northern Arizona

10 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 11

PSU vs North Dakota