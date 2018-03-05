Viking Sports Snapshot Mar. 1–11

By
Taylor Such
-
14

Men’s Basketball:
Thursday, Mar. 1
PSU vs Northern Colorado
Score: 78-85 (L)
Ryan Edwards scored 19 points, had seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Holland Woods had seven assists.

Saturday, Mar. 3
PSU vs North Dakota
Score: 97-90 (W)
Senior Day. Bryce Canda scored seven straight points. Brandon Hollins had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Ryan Edwards scored 14 points and blocked three shots.

Women’s Basketball:

Wednesday, Feb. 28
PSU at Northern Colorado
Score: 60-63 (L)
Courtney West had 10 points and eight rebounds. Kiana Brown scored 11 points.

Friday, Mar. 2
PSU at North Dakota
Score: 80-61 (W)
Ashley Bolston scored a team high 20 points. This was her sixth 20-point game of the year. Kylie Jimenez scored a career high 19 points. Courtney West scored 14 points and had seven rebounds.

Softball:
Friday, Mar. 2
PSU vs BYU
Score:  2-11 (L)
Ariana Abalos had her first career hit. Riley Casper was the only Viking to have multiple hits.

Friday, Mar. 2
PSU vs Northwestern
Score: 0-6 (L)
Alyssa Burk pitched the complete game, allowing six runs and five hits. She had four walk and struck out four.

Saturday, Mar. 3
PSU vs Northwestern
Score: 4-7 (L)
Kaela Morrow led with a solo shot down left field and got her third home run of the season.

Saturday, Mar. 3
PSU vs Alabama
Score: 0-3 (L)
Emma Detamore threw a four hit game, one walk and two struck out.

Sunday, Mar. 4
PSU at Washington
Score: 1-4 (L)
Darian Lindsey led with a single to right, moved to second on a bunt and stole third.

Men’s Tennis
Friday, Mar. 2
PSU at Seattle
Score: 4-3 (W)
Sam Roberts and Tommy Edwards both pulled three-set matches. Tommy Edwards and Avery West won their second straight match together at number one doubles.

Saturday, Mar. 3
PSU at Washington
Score: 0-7 (L)
Nathan Boniel and Gabe Souza won their match at number two doubles.

Next Week:

Women’s Golf:
All day Mar. 5–6
PSU at Arizona

Women’s Basketball:
8:05 p.m. Monday, Mar. 5
Big Sky First Round vs Northern Arizona
TBD Mar. 7–10
Big Sky Championship series

Men’s Basketball:

TBD Tuesday, Mar. 6–10
Big Sky Championship series

Softball:

3 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 7
PSU vs Toledo

5 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 7
PSU vs Toledo

9 a.m. Friday, Mar. 9
PSU vs New Mexico

11:15 a.m. Friday, Mar. 9
PSU vs Depaul

3:45 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 10
PSU at UNLV

9 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 11
PSU vs Washington

11:15 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 11
PSU at UNLV

Men’s Tennis:

8 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 8
PSU at Lewis-Clark State

TBD Friday, Mar. 9
PSU at Idaho

12 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 11
PSU at Eastern Washington

Track:

All day Friday, Mar. 9
PSU vs NCAA Indoor Championships

All day Saturday, Mar. 10
PSU vs NCAA Indoor Championships

Women’s Tennis:

10 a.m. Friday, Mar. 9
PSU vs Northern Arizona

10 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 11
PSU vs North Dakota

 

