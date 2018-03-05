Viking Sports Snapshot Mar. 1–11

Men’s Basketball:
Thursday, Mar. 1
PSU vs Northern Colorado
Score: 78-85 (L)
Ryan Edwards scored 19 points, had seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Holland Woods had seven assists.
Saturday, Mar. 3
PSU vs North Dakota
Score: 97-90 (W)
Senior Day. Bryce Canda scored seven straight points. Brandon Hollins had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Ryan Edwards scored 14 points and blocked three shots.
Women’s Basketball:
Wednesday, Feb. 28
PSU at Northern Colorado
Score: 60-63 (L)
Courtney West had 10 points and eight rebounds. Kiana Brown scored 11 points.
Friday, Mar. 2
PSU at North Dakota
Score: 80-61 (W)
Ashley Bolston scored a team high 20 points. This was her sixth 20-point game of the year. Kylie Jimenez scored a career high 19 points. Courtney West scored 14 points and had seven rebounds.
Softball:
Friday, Mar. 2
PSU vs BYU
Score: 2-11 (L)
Ariana Abalos had her first career hit. Riley Casper was the only Viking to have multiple hits.
Friday, Mar. 2
PSU vs Northwestern
Score: 0-6 (L)
Alyssa Burk pitched the complete game, allowing six runs and five hits. She had four walk and struck out four.
Saturday, Mar. 3
PSU vs Northwestern
Score: 4-7 (L)
Kaela Morrow led with a solo shot down left field and got her third home run of the season.
Saturday, Mar. 3
PSU vs Alabama
Score: 0-3 (L)
Emma Detamore threw a four hit game, one walk and two struck out.
Sunday, Mar. 4
PSU at Washington
Score: 1-4 (L)
Darian Lindsey led with a single to right, moved to second on a bunt and stole third.
Men’s Tennis
Friday, Mar. 2
PSU at Seattle
Score: 4-3 (W)
Sam Roberts and Tommy Edwards both pulled three-set matches. Tommy Edwards and Avery West won their second straight match together at number one doubles.
Saturday, Mar. 3
PSU at Washington
Score: 0-7 (L)
Nathan Boniel and Gabe Souza won their match at number two doubles.
Next Week:
Women’s Golf:
All day Mar. 5–6
PSU at Arizona
Women’s Basketball:
8:05 p.m. Monday, Mar. 5
Big Sky First Round vs Northern Arizona
TBD Mar. 7–10
Big Sky Championship series
Men’s Basketball:
TBD Tuesday, Mar. 6–10
Big Sky Championship series
Softball:
3 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 7
PSU vs Toledo
5 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 7
PSU vs Toledo
9 a.m. Friday, Mar. 9
PSU vs New Mexico
11:15 a.m. Friday, Mar. 9
PSU vs Depaul
3:45 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 10
PSU at UNLV
9 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 11
PSU vs Washington
11:15 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 11
PSU at UNLV
Men’s Tennis:
8 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 8
PSU at Lewis-Clark State
TBD Friday, Mar. 9
PSU at Idaho
12 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 11
PSU at Eastern Washington
Track:
All day Friday, Mar. 9
PSU vs NCAA Indoor Championships
All day Saturday, Mar. 10
PSU vs NCAA Indoor Championships
Women’s Tennis:
10 a.m. Friday, Mar. 9
PSU vs Northern Arizona
10 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 11
PSU vs North Dakota