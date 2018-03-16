Viking Sports Snapshot March 5–11

Women’s Golf

Monday, March 5 & Tuesday, March 6

PSU @ Arizona Wildcat Invitational

Score: 11 of 17 teams

Tara Finigan was the top-placing Viking, tying for 15th place out of 95. Valerie Hernandez tied for 41st.

Women’s Basketball

Monday, March 5

Big Sky First Round vs Northern Arizona

Score: 77-61 (W)

Sidney Rielly became the 17th player in PSU women’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points. She also had a game high of 24 points. Kiana Brown came off the bench scoring 17 points. Ashley Bolston had five rebounds and four steals.

Wednesday, March 7

Big Sky Quarterfinals vs Eastern Washington

Score: 82-73 (W)

For the first time in Big Sky history, the Vikings secured back-to-back tournament wins. Vikis forced 20 turnovers leading to 21 points. Ashley Bolston and Sidney Rielly both had a game high of 20 points.

Friday, March 9

Big Sky Semifinals vs Idaho

Score: 99-102 (L)

The team had a season high of 99 points. Sidney Rielly scored 27 points, increasing her average of 20.3 points per game this season. Kiana Brown scored 14 points and had five assists.

Men’s Basketball

Tuesday, March 6

Big Sky 1st Round Game vs Sacramento State

Score: 71-67 (W)

Holland Woods had a game high of 18 points and scored the last 11 points of the night. Bryce Canda scored 16 points and had nine rebounds. Deante Strickland and Canda led the offensive charge for this game.

Thursday, March 8

Big Sky Quarterfinal Game vs Eastern Washington

Score: 72-78 (L)

Viks player Derek Brown scored 10 points straight, leading the team with 14 points. The Vikings defensive team forced 18 turnovers and had 13 steals.

Softball

Wednesday, March 7

PSU vs Toledo

Score: 11-8 (W)

Rachel Menlove had a career best with four for four hits and three RBIs. Kaela Morrow scored two runs and hit her first career triple.

Wednesday, March 7

PSU vs Toledo

Score: 6-5 (W)

Tayler Gunesch hit her first career home run and had four runs. Kaela Morrow had a collision at home plate where she tagged a Toledo player out. Morrow also hit a pitch over the left-field fence for a three-run walk-off home run.

Friday, March 9

PSU vs New Mexico

Score: 8-11 (L)

Keala Morrow scored two runs and her fifth home run, a team best. Rachel Menlove hit her third home run of the season.

Friday, March 9

PSU vs Depaul

Score: 0-6 (L)

Rachel Melove got the Vikings’ first hit of the game.

Saturday, March 10

PSU @ UNLV

Score: 1-9 (L)

Marissa Bruno scored the only run from Tayler Gunesch RBI single.

Men’s Tennis

Thursday, March 8

PSU @ Lewis-Clark State

Score: 6-1 (W)

Vikings won all three doubles matches and won five of the six singles matches. Otto Holtari had his ninth singles win, a team best.

Friday, Mar. 9

PSU @ Idaho

Score: 3-4 (L)

Avery West and Tommy Edwards recorded their second win over a nationally ranked doubles team; this clinched the only doubles point for the Vikings. West and Edwards have won 10 matches together this season.

Sunday, Mar. 11

PSU @ Eastern Washington

Score: 4-3 (W)

Vikings had their first on the road win in the program’s history. Majeed Bukhari and Sam Roberts won three straight doubles matches. Avery West won his second straight singles match.

Women’s Tennis

Friday, Mar. 9

PSU vs Northern Arizona

Score: 1-6 (L)

Eszter Zador scored the lone point for the Vikings. Zandor has won four singles matches for PSU this season.

Sunday, March 11

PSU vs North Dakota

Score: 3-4 (L)

Alli Valk won at the top of the line three. Siena Peri scored three sets at line one.

NEXT WEEK:

Softball

3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 13

PSU vs Bryant

5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 13

PSU vs Bryant

1:30 p.m. Friday, March 16

PSU vs Bryant

4:00 p.m. Friday, March 16

PSU @ Seattle

Noon Saturday, March 17

PSU vs Bryant

5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 17

PSU @ Seattle

12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 18

PSU @ Seattle

Women’s Tennis

10:00 a.m. Friday, March 16

PSU vs Weber State

9 a.m. Sunday, March 18

PSU vs Northern Colorado

Track

All day – Friday, March 16

PSU @ L&C Spring Break Open

All day – Saturday, March 17

PSU @ L&C Spring Break Open