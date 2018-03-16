Viking Sports Snapshot March 5–11

Women’s Golf
Monday, March 5 & Tuesday, March 6
PSU @ Arizona Wildcat Invitational
Score: 11 of 17 teams
Tara Finigan was the top-placing Viking, tying for 15th place out of 95. Valerie Hernandez tied for 41st.
Women’s Basketball
Monday, March 5
Big Sky First Round vs Northern Arizona
Score: 77-61 (W)
Sidney Rielly became the 17th player in PSU women’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points. She also had a game high of 24 points. Kiana Brown came off the bench scoring 17 points. Ashley Bolston had five rebounds and four steals.
Wednesday, March 7
Big Sky Quarterfinals vs Eastern Washington
Score: 82-73 (W)
For the first time in Big Sky history, the Vikings secured back-to-back tournament wins. Vikis forced 20 turnovers leading to 21 points. Ashley Bolston and Sidney Rielly both had a game high of 20 points.
Friday, March 9
Big Sky Semifinals vs Idaho
Score: 99-102 (L)
The team had a season high of 99 points. Sidney Rielly scored 27 points, increasing her average of 20.3 points per game this season. Kiana Brown scored 14 points and had five assists.
Men’s Basketball
Tuesday, March 6
Big Sky 1st Round Game vs Sacramento State
Score: 71-67 (W)
Holland Woods had a game high of 18 points and scored the last 11 points of the night. Bryce Canda scored 16 points and had nine rebounds. Deante Strickland and Canda led the offensive charge for this game.
Thursday, March 8
Big Sky Quarterfinal Game vs Eastern Washington
Score: 72-78 (L)
Viks player Derek Brown scored 10 points straight, leading the team with 14 points. The Vikings defensive team forced 18 turnovers and had 13 steals.
Softball
Wednesday, March 7
PSU vs Toledo
Score: 11-8 (W)
Rachel Menlove had a career best with four for four hits and three RBIs. Kaela Morrow scored two runs and hit her first career triple.
Wednesday, March 7
PSU vs Toledo
Score: 6-5 (W)
Tayler Gunesch hit her first career home run and had four runs. Kaela Morrow had a collision at home plate where she tagged a Toledo player out. Morrow also hit a pitch over the left-field fence for a three-run walk-off home run.
Friday, March 9
PSU vs New Mexico
Score: 8-11 (L)
Keala Morrow scored two runs and her fifth home run, a team best. Rachel Menlove hit her third home run of the season.
Friday, March 9
PSU vs Depaul
Score: 0-6 (L)
Rachel Melove got the Vikings’ first hit of the game.
Saturday, March 10
PSU @ UNLV
Score: 1-9 (L)
Marissa Bruno scored the only run from Tayler Gunesch RBI single.
Men’s Tennis
Thursday, March 8
PSU @ Lewis-Clark State
Score: 6-1 (W)
Vikings won all three doubles matches and won five of the six singles matches. Otto Holtari had his ninth singles win, a team best.
Friday, Mar. 9
PSU @ Idaho
Score: 3-4 (L)
Avery West and Tommy Edwards recorded their second win over a nationally ranked doubles team; this clinched the only doubles point for the Vikings. West and Edwards have won 10 matches together this season.
Sunday, Mar. 11
PSU @ Eastern Washington
Score: 4-3 (W)
Vikings had their first on the road win in the program’s history. Majeed Bukhari and Sam Roberts won three straight doubles matches. Avery West won his second straight singles match.
Women’s Tennis
Friday, Mar. 9
PSU vs Northern Arizona
Score: 1-6 (L)
Eszter Zador scored the lone point for the Vikings. Zandor has won four singles matches for PSU this season.
Sunday, March 11
PSU vs North Dakota
Score: 3-4 (L)
Alli Valk won at the top of the line three. Siena Peri scored three sets at line one.
NEXT WEEK:
Softball
3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 13
PSU vs Bryant
5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 13
PSU vs Bryant
1:30 p.m. Friday, March 16
PSU vs Bryant
4:00 p.m. Friday, March 16
PSU @ Seattle
Noon Saturday, March 17
PSU vs Bryant
5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 17
PSU @ Seattle
12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 18
PSU @ Seattle
Women’s Tennis
10:00 a.m. Friday, March 16
PSU vs Weber State
9 a.m. Sunday, March 18
PSU vs Northern Colorado
Track
All day – Friday, March 16
PSU @ L&C Spring Break Open
All day – Saturday, March 17
PSU @ L&C Spring Break Open