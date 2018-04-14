Viking sports snapshot

Viking highlights for the week of April 2–8, 2018.

Women’s Golf

Monday and Tuesday, April 2–3

Portland State @ Wyoming

Score: 10 out of 20 teams

PSU placed 14th out of 20 teams at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic. Viking sophomore Valerie Hernandez tied with Viks Jasmine Cabajar for 53rd. PSU senior Hannah Swanson tied for 42nd place, while freshman Iliana Telles tied for 47th place out of 111 tournament players.

Softball

Tuesday, April 3

PSU @ Oregon: Game One

Score: 2-8 (L)

Viking players Rachel Menlove, Darian Lindsey and Ashlyn Monroe made notable contributions with multiple home runs during the sixth inning.

Tuesday, April 3

PSU @ Oregon: Game Two

Score: 0-3 (L)

Emma Detamore threw four scoreless innings before Oregon broke into the scoreboard at the top of the fifth.

Thursday, April 5

PSU @ Sacramento State

Score: 0-1 (L)

Marissa Bruno made the first hit of the game and another at the beginning of the sixth inning. Alyssa Burk induced a fly ball for the first out in the bottom of the eighth after two perfect innings overall.

Saturday, April 7

PSU @ Sacramento State: Game One

Score: 1-4 (L)

Tayler Gunesch scored the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly from Rachel Menlove.

Saturday, April 7

PSU @ Sacramento State: Game Two

Score: 2-4 (L)

PSU out hit Sacramento State 10 to four but did not run. Marissa Bruno led off the top of the fifth with a single to center.

Men’s Tennis

Friday, April 6

PSU @ North Dakota

Score: 7-0 (W)

Viking senior Nathan Boniel won his final home match, scoring 6-3 in both singles against North Dakota sophomore Lukas Buth. Viking players Avery West and Tommy Edwards competed in doubles against NDS’ Davide Callegari and Alex Mailes, winning 7-5 and giving PSU 13 doubles wins overall in the season.

Women’s Tennis

Friday, April 6

PSU @ Idaho

Score: 0-7 (L)

Gerda Upeniece played a strong first set but ended up losing 6-4 to Idaho player Maggie Chen.

Track

Friday, April 6

PSU @ John Knight Twilight

Maya Jackson finished the 400-meter beating her second best record in 57.86 seconds. Meggie Karp and McKenna Martin made season bests in the women’s 1,500-meters finishing at 4:52.35 and 4:58.97. Erik Solano beat his personal best in the 5,000-meters finishing at 16:04.87, while Andy Solano came in at 16:16.14. Andrew Stafford joined the finish line at 16:26.23.

Upcoming Viking Games

1 p.m. Saturday, April 14

PSU @ Northern Colorado

Men’s Tennis

10 a.m. Friday, April 13

PSU @ Montana State

Track & Field

All Day, Friday, April 13

PSU @ Pelluer Invitational

All Day, Saturday, April 14

PSU @ Pelluer Invitational

Women’s Volleyball

9 a.m. Saturday, April 14

PSU vs Concordia, Western Oregon, St. Martin’s