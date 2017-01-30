Vikings home win streak ends in loss to Sacramento State

Saturday, Jan. 29 saw yet another Portland State Women’s basketball matchup. The Vikings took on Big Sky Conference foe California State University Sacramento Hornets at the Stott Center. PSU looked to protect its undefeated home streak but came up short as the Hornets walked away with the 77−68 win.

The first quarter got off to a fast start as Viks guard Sidney Rielly scored a field goal in the first five seconds of the game. It took a minute for CSUS to answer back as Hornets guard Maranne Johnson drained a 3-pointer to put CSUS out front. Both teams had momentum, but the Viks had a slight edge over the Hornets in the opening minutes. Strong plays by Viks forward Courtney West and guard Ashley Bolston gave PSU a 21−18 lead to end the first quarter.

The Viks continued to play well as they would gain more momentum in the second quarter. Courtney West continued to dominate both sides of the ball as she recorded five blocks and six points, allowing PSU to extend its lead by 8 points at the end of the first half. The Viks led at the half 41−33.

Coming out of halftime, PSU looked like it hadn’t lost a step. The Viks extended their lead by 13 points on several occasions during the third quarter. Both teams would trade baskets, but the Viks still managed to keep the lead throughout the whole quarter. The score going into the fourth quarter was 58−50, but the turnovers started to become an issue with lost opportunities.

CSUS wasted little time to make a statement in the fourth quarter. The Hornets scored two buckets to narrow the lead within 3 points in the opening minute. Turnovers continued to haunt the Viks, giving CSUS chances to capitalize on offense. The Hornets went on a 15−0 run in the first 5:20 minutes of the fourth. PSU scored its first field goal in the quarter with 3:33 minutes remaining in the game. CSUS’s fourth quarter upset was too much for PSU, as the Hornets ended the Viks home win streak with a 77−68 win. PSU had 25 team turnovers in the loss.

Hornets guard, Maranne Johnson recorded 28 pts, 11−16 FG, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Viks forward Courtney West recorded 20 pts, 10−14 FG, 8 rebounds, and 8 blocks. Ashley Bolston recorded 19 pts, 8−9 FG, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Viks next game is 7 p.m., Feb. 2 against Idaho in the Stott Center. Both teams are currently ranked 10–10.