Viks wrap up spring ball with annual Spring Game

Spring ball is now in the books as the Portland State Vikings Football team had its annual spring game on Saturday, April 29 at Stott Field. After coming off a 3–8 season, the Viks looked to prepare for the upcoming season. With the loss of key seniors such as Alex Kuresa, Xavier Coleman, Cam Keizur, and Nate Tago, the Viks are working to bounce back in order to have a better outcome than last season.

The Saturday scrimmage started out with a bang. On the first play, running back Za’Quan Summers rushed for a 75-yard touchdown. “He’s an exciting football player,” said head coach Bruce Barnum.

Strong offensive plays came from quarterbacks Josh Kraght and Davis Alexander as they combined for 182 passing yards and two touchdowns, according to goviks.com. Receivers Trent Riley and De’Sean Parsons each had a touchdown catch. Transfer receiver Andre Petties-Wilson finished with three receptions and 100 yards.

Not only did the offense play strong, but the defense showed up as well. Linebacker Sam Bodine had two interceptions on the day, which sparked a fire for the defense. Defensive back Artuz Manning also had an interception during the game.

The offense scored a total of four touchdowns, and the defense forced three turnovers for the day. “In the future, Viking football is bright,” Barnum said. Now that spring ball is well underway, the Viks’ next step is preparing for the summer and fall camps. PSU’s first game is a little under four months away, when the team will take on the Brigham Young University Cougars on Aug. 26, 2017 in Provo, Utah.