Ways to spend spring break in Portland

You may be bummed if you have to stay around campus for spring break instead of going on vacation or visiting home, but there are actually a lot of things to do—even free things—that would make your break memorable and fun.

Learning about the rich history of Portland or hiking some of our beautiful parks and trails can be a great way to experience more of the city.

Pittock Mansion—$10 for Adults

Open daily 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

In 1914, this home was built for Henry Pittock, owner of the Oregonian newspaper, and his wife Georgiana. The mansion and the surrounding park include some of the most preserved pieces of Portland history. The view of downtown Portland from the grounds of Pittock Mansion is also spectacular and definitely worth the drive up into the hills.

Portland Art Museum*—free–$16.99 for students.

The first Thursday of every month, from 5–8 p.m., the Portland Art Museum offers free admission, and every Friday from 5–8 p.m. admission is $5. You can also get a yearly student pass to the museum for $20. You can easily spend hours on a rainy evening walking through PAM as it holds over 42,000 objects in history ranging from ancient times to present day.

Forest Park—free

On the northwestern edge of Portland, Forest Park holds an abundance of wildlife and trails and offers an escape from the bustle of Portland. It is also the largest urban park in the country.

International Rose Test Garden—free

The International Rose Test Garden, founded in 1917 and set in Washington Park, won’t be in full bloom by spring break, but walking the garden and seeing the beautiful views of the city and Mt. Hood could make for a peaceful afternoon if the weather cooperates.

The Oregon Historical Society Museum*—free for Multnomah County residents with proof of residency

Open Monday–Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sundays noon–5 p.m.

To learn more about Oregon’s history through interactive and informative exhibitions, OHS is the place to go. The museum has three floors that are full of documents, artifacts, and displays.

Portland is also rich with food trucks, bars, shopping areas and thrift stores, so take advantage of this time to eat and shop to your heart’s (and belly’s) content!

Of course, if going out isn’t really your thing or the weather truly is horrible (it’s Oregon, so you never know!), then here’s some great shows you can binge-watch from the comfort of your own home. Netflix originals are very popular right now. From The OA to The Santa Clarita Diet, there seems to be something for everybody on Netflix these days.

Spring break is also a great time to apply for internships or jobs, do some spring-cleaning, and engage is self-care. Whether you stay at home or go out and about, take some time to relax and prepare for the next term ahead!

*Within walking distance to PSU campus