Crime blotter recap: since you’ve been gone

Over the course of May 21 through June 23, Portland State’s Campus Public Safety Officers have been very busy with high reports of theft, drug use, campus exclusion, and criminal trespassing. Within the 34-day time span, CPSO received over 78 confirmed reports of criminal activity at PSU.

About 38 percent of criminal reports took place within PSU parking garages, which are quickly becoming the most common area for criminal activity to take place. A more comprehensive coverage of criminal activity and locations can be found in the next Vanguard issue on July 11.

In the meantime, here’s a partial list of what you missed while you were gone:

May 21

$50 note scammer

Green Zebra

A white male between the ages of 55 and 65 carried out the “$50 note ‘scam’” inside the Green Zebra of SW Broadway at 5:51 p.m. The suspect is recognizable to store staff members due to his regularity and is suspected of circuiting store locations.

May 22

Trespassing

Parkway Housing

Officer Fischer issued an exclusion to Taurus Lapin after he was found inside the single occupancy restroom of Parkway Housing. Lapin had been reportedly inside the restroom for the last four hours and “had no valid reason for being inside the building.”

May 23

BHB sleeper

Broadway Housing Building

Officer McKenzie was dispatched to the ninth floor of BHB at 9 a.m. where Kyle Scott, a non-student, was found sleeping inside. Scott told the officer that a young woman had let him into the building, but his story was unverifiable. Scott was later issued an exclusion from campus.

May 24

Elevator vandalism

Cramer Hall

A PSU employee called CPSO at around 8:19 a.m. after the elevator on the north side of Cramer Hall had been vandalized for the second time. The staff member reported that on both occasions the elevator doors had been physically removed from their tracks.

Theft

Millar Library

A non-student contacted officers at 9:40 a.m. after his backpack was stolen from the fourth floor of Millar Library.

Money grabber

Academic Student Recreation Center

A student’s wallet was taken from her backpack inside the ASRC women’s locker room between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m.

Harassment

SW Montgomery

A PSU student reported that a male had approached him near the Subway and began verbally harassing him with yelling and loud cursing. Suspect was described as being in his mid-20s, about 6’5” with a “strong build,” having short facial hair and wearing a hat.

May 25

Skeet-skeet

EB

Student reported to CPSO that she had “perceived” to see a man masturbating inside the women’s restroom on the first floor of EB at around 8 p.m. The woman was not able to describe the man because he was inside the stall of the bathroom.



Dude, where’s my mom?

King Albert and Epler

At 11:52 p.m., a suspicious person was found trying to jimmy the lock of the King Albert and Epler buildings with his I.D. card. The person was visibly intoxicated and told Officer Smeltzer that his phone was dead and his mother lived inside of the building.

The intoxicated person was unaware of his environment and claimed to be very cold, despite the warm temperature outside. Person was taken to hospital after he requested an ambulance.

Not helpful

SW Corner of Parking Structure 3

Two males were found by CPSO on the SW corner of PS3 at 10:25 a.m., one in which had already received an exclusion from campus area. The other male, Jeffrey Hutton, was found with intravenous drug paraphernalia and a garbage can with other tools inside. Hutton was issued an exclusion under the grounds of suspected drug use and “not adding to the academic environment of the university.”

May 26

“Transients”

Parking Structure 3

At 7 a.m. officers responded to reports of two “transients” who were using drugs inside the stairwell of PS3. Officers found Tymer B. Furlan and Gabriel K. Fury in the stairwell where Fury had an empty hypodermic needle protruding from his arm. Fury was given an exclusion notice and Furlan was arrested for an outstanding warrant in addition to receiving an exclusion.

“Science”?

Student Research and Technology Center

Non-PSU student Sabrina Davidson was excluded from the PSU campus after she dropped a syringe on the floor in SRTC at around 3:45 p.m. Davidson admitted to Officer Fischer that she had been using meth inside the bathroom beforehand.

May 27



Back stabber

SW 12th and Montgomery

Portland Police Bureau responded to a “transient campsite” near Epler Hall at 12:49 p.m. where a male had been stabbed in the back by another male. Suspect was described as white, 6’2”, bald, wearing a white shirt and riding a bike. Victim was uncooperative with police.

May 28

CPSO Helps PPB

SW Broadway

At 11:19 p.m., Portland Police Bureau contacted PSU CPSO officers to help with a courtesy report on SW 6th and Broadway. PPB were unable to respond due to “PPB patrols being engaged with a shooting in NW Portland.” Officer Higbee was able to receive a witness report on the incident at 7 a.m.

A witness said that a man had parked his dark-colored Ford SUV in front of a Vietnamese restaurant on SW Broadway before exiting the car at 4:30 a.m. with a four-foot yellow crowbar in hand. The male reportedly broke into an ATM and made a lot of noise until 5:15 a.m., when he was seen leaving the ATM with the inner compartments.

May 30

Smith sleeper

Smith Memorial Student Union

Kyle Mason, a non-PSU student, was excluded from campus after an officer found him sleeping without shoes on the second floor of Smith.

Campus intoxication

Smith Memorial Student Union

Cynthia Collins was found intoxicated at 11:15 a.m. after she had already been warned about public intoxication before. Collins received an official exclusion from the PSU campus.

May 31

Tech troll

Smith Memorial Student Union

At 8:30 a.m., a PSU student was using a microwave in the basement of Smith when she realized that somebody had stolen her white Galaxy S5 phone. She was unable to witness who stole the phone and all calls to the phone were subsequently sent to voicemail.

June 1

Warrant arrest

SW 4th Avenue and SW Lincoln St

Officers were called to the area at 2:34 p.m. on a report of a man yelling at people nearby. The person yelling was identified as Scott Broyles, who was then arrested for an outstanding warrant for dangerous drugs.

June 3

Candy swiper

Skanska Office USB Building

Joneric Christenson was excluded from PSU campus after CPSO received reports of him stealing candy and supplies from a first aid kit in the Skanska office at 8:16 a.m.

Harassment and car prowling

Parking Structure 3

Officers were dispatched to Parking 3 at 11 a.m. after a male was reported to be harassing a woman and looking into car windows. The man responsible was identified with his legal name, Magikal Kobly, after officers found him sitting down between two cars eating. Shortly after, Kolby was cited and excluded from the PSU campus.

June 5

Who let the dogs out?

King Albert

A PSU student reported to CPSO at 8 p.m. that another student’s dog had charged up to him and bit him on the knee. The injury drew a small amount of blood and ripped open part of the pant leg. Victim did not request any medical attention.

June 6

That escalated quickly…

Ondine Building

Officers were called to the Ondine building at 7:48 p.m. over a possible fight. CPSO reported that a resident had her purse stolen by a man who forced his way into the room and assaulted her and her boyfriend. The crime’s suspect was identified and no injuries were reported.

June 7

Grimm news

Parking Structure 3

Frederick Montana Olson was found sleeping inside a black disabled SUV on the fourth floor of Parking 3. The SUV did not belong to Olson and was noted to have had a scythe attached to his belt. When asked about his weapon, Olson said he didn’t want to have it in his possession anymore. The scythe was confiscated by CPSO and Olson was issued an exclusion from campus.

June 8

“Edward”

Market Center Building

A man who went by the name “Edward” was found by officers around 7 a.m. in the MCB parking lot while he was sleeping. Edward left the site after being warned and was later identified as Raymond Martinez, who has a current felony warrant.

No bath-rooms

Market Center Building

Raymond Martinez, a non-PSU student, was contacted by Officer Troppe while showering inside the third floor bathroom of MCB. Martinez was given an exclusion from campus.

June 10

Meth, knives, and shoplifting

PSU Bike Hub

Officers arrested Gregory Barkett for Theft III and Unlawful Possession of Meth after Bike Hub employees reported him for shoplifting at 2:34 p.m. Brackett was in possession of multiple knives and a pair of bolt cutters during the time of arrest and was additionally charged with being a fugitive from another state for a warrant located in Washington.

June 12

Trapped in elevator

Broadway Housing

At 1:15 a.m. CPSO responded to a report where three people were trapped inside an elevator of BHB. The Portland Fire Bureau was called and rescued the people inside of the elevator.

Just say no to drugs

Parkway Residential Building

Jonathan Steven Palin was arrested by CPSO officers at 9:07 a.m. inside the secure area behind the Parkway Residential Building. Upon arrival, officers found Palin going through a Ford Explorer in the parking lot and was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, trespass II, and attempted unauthorized entry of a vehicle. Palin was in possession of a large sheath knife at the time of the crime.

Seriously though…

University Place

At 12:20 p.m. Officer Dewey was dispatched to investigate a suspicious person report near the dumpsters behind University Place Hotel. David Horst, a non-PSU student with a misdemeanor warrant for theft III, was found and issued an exclusion. While arresting Horst for his warrant, Dewey reportedly found a small amount of methamphetamine in Horst’s possession.

June 13

Offensive physical contact

Max Commute

Cornell Hurd was arrested after a PSU student reported to CPSO that he had followed her on the Max and “subjected her to offensive physical contact.” Hurd was one of two men involved in the incident.

June 14

Taser exclusion

University Honors Building

At 10 a.m. Officer Dewey was dispatched to area to find a man who was reportedly discharging a taser into the air. Dewey located the suspect, Jeffry Hutton, who was arrested for already having a valid campus exclusion.

Disorderly conduct

Parkway

A student called dispatch at 8 p.m. about a man described as a “transient” with a “mental disturbance” who had attempted to steal an item and made a large disturbance in front of Parkway. CPSO arrived and the man was identified before he eventually left campus.

At 9:37 p.m. the student called again to report that the man had followed them into a Plaid Pantry on SW Mill. The student’s report was transferred to PPB in both cases before the man was eventually arrested for disorderly conduct.

June

Tip theft

Fourth Avenue Building

Jonathon Wadman was caught stealing money from a tip jar inside the PSU FAB at 5:38 p.m. An employee followed the suspect into SMSU where he was detained by CPSO officers. The store manager did not pursue criminal charges and Wadman was issued a campus exclusion.

June 17

Residential burglary

St. Helens Residential Building

At 7:54 a.m., the residents of the St. Helens building reported to CPSO that their cell phones had been stolen from the building.



Two knives and a harmonica

Stott Field

At 12:15 p.m. PPB informed PSU Police that a man was reported to be swinging two knives around in the middle of Stott Field. The man was found in the field dancing with a knife in each hand. When confronted, the man dropped both knives and a harmonica. Officers described the man as having a mental or psychological crisis and called emergency services to assist them.

June 18

Fugitive arrest

SW 13th and Clay

Officer Fischer arrested Ivan Smith at 3:25 p.m. near the transient camps by SW 13th and Clay. Smith was wanted for Rape I at the time of arrest.

June 22

Manic phone harassment

Engineering Building

CPS Officer Troppe responded to a call from the Engineering Building for a report on disturbing phone messages that were left by a male who describes himself as “Michael ‘Mode’ Coleman Odeguard.”

Odegaurd reportedly left two incoherent, rambling messages that threatened to have somebody fired. When Officer Troppe called Odeguard, he became irate and yelled at the officer on the phone before hanging up.

June 23

Trespassing

CPSO Patio

Christopher Padilla, a non-PSU student, was found by Sgt. McCleary on the CPSO patio under the influence of heroin and meth. Padilla was found with infected wounds on his neck and was reportedly incoherent and unaware of his environment or the amount of time spent in the location. Paramedics were called to the site and transferred Padilla to the hospital.

Campus heroin use

Hoffman Hall

Kyle Shiejak and Ashley Hare were contacted by officers at 10 a.m. and issued campus exclusions for injecting heroin on the west side of Hoffman Hall.

June 24

Bad grade?

Science Teaching and Research Center

At around 11:30 p.m. CPSO received numerous calls for a series of burglaries within the STRC. Over the previous night, 11 offices and laboratories between the second and third floors were vandalized and visibly rummaged through although nothing appeared to be missing. Many of the doors had been broken into in order to gain entry.