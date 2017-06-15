Your guide to Portland LGBTQ+ Pride Weekend 2017

Portland Pride

What a time to be queer and alive.

Even though we had a pretty awesome almost-decade-long streak of federally recognized LGBTQ+ Pride Months, hallmarks of that era are now being suspended under the current administration; but really, when have queer people ever relied on the government’s acknowledgement to exist? The first Pride, after all, was a riot. Even still, American queers have a lot of freedoms: We can marry partners of the same gender; we’re getting better access to healthcare; we’re experiencing tolerance and acceptance in ways previous generations never could have imagined, and we are embodying what it means to be free in America when we have people living as themselves, out loud, unapologetically.

Portland is packed with ways to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride, so much so that we need a special calendar telling you all the places to be. And if we missed anything, PLEASE let us know in the comments!

Wednesday, June 14

Spank Bank: Gay Fried

9 p.m.

The Know

Free, 21+

House of Smashley presents the Pride edition of their sweaty, filthy queer dance party. Music by DJs Pavone, Chanti and Pocket Rock-It, performances by Aphasia and Lil’ Smashley. Three best/worst looks get a photo and drink ticket, with categories including “Acid Casualty,” “Sunrise Bump,” “Brunch Line,” and more.

Pride Goth Night

9 p.m.

White Owl Social Club

Free, 21+

DJ Just Dave plays goth tunes, with performances by Cockeye, White Rooms, Wanda Bones and Draven.

Thursday, June 15

Lez Stand Up: 2003 Pride

7 p.m.

Siren Theater

$10, all ages

This standup comedy night’s theme is the year 2003, which will feature classic t.A.T.u. songs, and performances by Kirsten Kuppenbender, Laura Anne Whitley, Caitlin Weierhauser, Monisa Brown, Manny Hall, Katie Piatt, Carlos the Rollerblader, and more.

King

8:30 p.m.

Crush Bar

$10–12, 21+

Karaoke/strip club/burlesque host Nikki the Glitter Beast hosts Portland’s only drag king revue, which celebrates its first birthday during Pride. Featuring performances from The Glam King, Spartacus, Princesex Hex, Mack Stachio, Joey Gelato, Guy Lee Cyrus, Gorey Feldman, Foxxx Mulder, Dub Lewis and Baby al-Ghivyeh Khandjab.

Bronco

9 p.m.

Stag PDX

$6+, 21+

Stag’s body positive night features plus size dancers who may identify as bears.

Hype

9 p.m.

CC Slaughter’s

$10, 21+

The iconic nightclub and lounge’s weekly hip-hop night turns it up for Pride with go-go dancers, performances from the Work Dance Company, and emceeing from the Evil Queen herself, Honey Bea Hart.

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

Sold out, all ages

The bimonthly Queer Horror film series screens the movie that pits Kirsten Dunst and Denise Richardson against one another in a Midwest teen beauty pageant where tragic accidents keep mysteriously befalling contestants.

Friday, June 16

Wieden + Kennedy & Wildfang Pride Party

4:30 p.m.

Wieden + Kennedy

Free, all ages

Art auction benefiting the Q Center, with music by Chanti Darling.

Drag Rave

8 p.m.

The North Warehouse

$25–60, 21+

Club Kai-Kai hosts this warehouse drag ball with headlining appearances and performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Sasha Velour (season 9) and Raven (season 2, All Stars 1, Drag U) and local support by Ursula Major (Boulet Brothers, Dragula), Shitney Houston, House of Ada, House of Flora, Diva Dott, Anastasia Euthanasia and Nae Nae Dominatrix. Music by Mr. Charming, Prince$$ Dimebag and Orographic.

Angels & Devils Ball

9 p.m.

CC Slaughters

Free, 21+

Honey Bea Hart hosts this costume party, where angel and devil attire are encouraged.

Mad Gay

10 p.m.

Black Book

$5+, 21+

DJ Massacooraman plays music at this low key Pride celebration.

Saturday, June 17

Portland Trans Pride March

2 p.m.

North Park Blocks

Free, all ages

Last year, over 2,000 trans people and allies marched through Portland to show pride in the transgender identity, an oft-maligned and misunderstood identity that is crucial to the core of Pride and American History. The fourth annual Portland Trans Pride March, organized by all-volunteer organization Greater Portland Trans Unity, will feature speakers including Brooklynn Clark, Dr. Angela Carter (Equi Institute), Christopher Hamann, m.s.w. (Legacy Health), Effie Stansbery (CAP: Bridges to Work), Leo Soell (Portland Trans Liberation Team), Heather Snow (Housing & Homelessness), Buckley & Esther (Critical Resistance), Scout “Bunny” Wolfcave & Phos Ivestei (Trans Assistance Project) and Neola Young.

Lumbertwink

4 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$6–10, 21+

This regular party celebrates bears, otters, wolves, and guys who like to wear plaid.

SLANT: Live Queer Storytelling

6 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$13–15, 21+

SisterBritt hosts this live storytelling night, featuring short stories and testimonies from Cicely Rodgers, Nick Sahoyah, Colin Ashante, Brook Shelley, Chrishawn West, Carlos the Rollerblader and more.

Inferno

6/8 p.m.

Trio/Whiskey Bar

$15–20, 21+

DJs Wildfire and Lauren play Trio Club’s Pride Party, while DJ Jessica the Ripper plays Whiskey Bar’s Pride Party. These are both straight dance clubs, so I’m not really sure what’s going on.

Cabaret Sing-a-long

7 p.m.

Triangle Productions

Free, all ages

Get dressed up in your burlesque finest and sing songs from the Liza Minnelli movie-musical.

The Divos

7 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$20–52, all ages

Portland Gay Men’s Chorus performs pop standards by flamboyant and iconic heterosexual pop figures, including Simon and Garfunkel, Michael Jackson, Nat King Cole, Elton John, and Bruno Mars.

Portland Thorns Pride Night Benefit

7 p.m.

Providence Park

$20, all ages

The Portland Thorns play their first ever game that is poised to benefit the Q Center. Governor Kate Brown will open the game, and a fan has pledged to match donations of up to $2,500 to the Q Center.

9 to 5 Inches

7 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$30–60, 16+

Drag legends Peaches Christ and Heklina brings a theatrical drag parody of the Dolly Parton film 9 to 5 starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Pandora Boxx (season 2, All Stars 1, Drag U) and BenDeLaCreme (season 6), and supporting parts filled by Mackenzie Miller, Fraya Love, Sparkle Leigh, Strawberry Shartcake, Isabella Extynn, Angel Snowbunny, Visage LaRue and Tipsy Rose Lee.

R U Gay?

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$25–45, 21+

Buckmaster hosts this party headlined by RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Chi Chi Devayne (season 8) and Kennedy Davenport (season 7) and supported locally by Ursula Major, Alexis Campbell Star, Anastasia Euthanasia, Rakeem (LaCroix), Mack Stashio, Valerie DeVille (Dragathon), Daphne Fauna and Miss Inanna.

Lipstick Divas

9 p.m.

Sullivan’s Gulch Bar & Grill

Free, 21+

Babie More and Diva Dott host the Pride Edition of one of NE Portland’s few queer events, with headlining performances from Honey Bea Hart (Ember’s Lounge) and Nae Nae Dominatrix (Dragathon).

Blowpony

9 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$19, 21+

Blowpony’s Pride Party celebrates a decade of filthy, freaky queer excellence, and features a headlining performance from RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Peppermint (season 9) and Laila McQueen (season 8), and local support from Draven, William Spalding and Wolfgang.



Make America Gay Again

9 p.m.

Tao Event Center

$23–74, 21+

Sponsored by the SCRUFF App and Bradley Wulf (Keller Williams), Gaylabration celebrates its seventh birthday and raises funds for Pride Northwest, the nonprofit organization throwing the official waterfront Portland Pride party, among numerous other duties. Music from DJ Joe Gauthreaux and circus performances from The Circus Project, Seattle Shibari and Revolv Artists.

Queens of the ’90s

9 p.m.

Paris Theatre

$7, 21+

Official afterparty for Peaches Christ’s 9 to 5 Inches. Hosted by Ivanna Fushion and featuring drag performances by Sheniqua Volt, Kimberly Michelle Westwood, Old Witch (SEA), Cookie Couture (SEA) and Diana Fire. Music and looks from the ’90s.

Big Gay Dance Party

9 p.m.

CC Slaughter’s

$10, 21+

Bolivia Carmichaels hosts CC’s “Heaven or Hell” themed dance party.

Slay

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

The Pride edition of this POC-centered dance party will donate proceeds from the door to Planned Parenthood and another local charity TBD. DJs Automaton + Ronin Roc play music, party hosted by Bart Fitzgerald + Blaine Provancha.

Lez Do It

10 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$7, 21+

Il Trill, Mr. Charming and Chelsea Starr play this essential lesbian dance party.

Kim Chi Meet & Greet

9:30 p.m.

Stag PDX

$20–50, 21+

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 alumni hosts night 2/3 of Stag’s Pride Weekend party, which will feature dancers imported from L.A. and music by DJ eur-O-steve (Micky’s West Hollywood).



Jump Jack Sound Machine

10 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$10, 21+

The Pride Edition of Mississippi Studios’ monthly queer dance party is themed “Night of 1,000 Ambrosias” in honor of host DJ/performer Ambrosia Salad. Some of Portland’s freakiest drag performers, including Hydrangea Strangea, Kaj-anne Pepper, Aphasia and Shitney Houston, will turn looks inspired by Ambrosia Salad. Music by Nasty Tasah and Chanti Darling.

NoFOMO: Pride Edition

10 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$10, 21+

DJs Chrissy, Stormy Roxxx and Sappho play music for this party hosted by Uma Legend. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Rainbow Railroad, which saves the lives of LGBTQ+ refugees around the world.

Sunday, June 18

Portland Pride Parade

10 a.m.

NAITO Parkway/South Waterfront

Free, all ages

Organizations, businesses and people supporting LGBTQ+ people run parade floats through a major Portland thoroughfare to express pride in their love and existence. Donations will be accepted for LGBTQ charities including SMYRC, the Q Center and more, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Bloody Mary’s at CC Slaughters for their viewing party. The official waterfront entertainment is headlined by Tatianna (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2, All Stars 2), Skye Strickler, Our Lady J, Calpernia Addams, Deven Green (Mrs. Betty Bowers: America’s Best Christian), Thea Austin, Carla Rossi and more.

Disco Brunch

11 a.m.

Mississippi Studios

Free, all ages

The Jump Jack Sound Machine crew hosts a morning-after brunch, with music by Nasty Tasha, Chanti Darling, SAPPHO, Chelsea Starr and Cream Sheree.

Club Kai-Kai presents: Trixie Mattel in Ages 3 & Up

1/4:30 p.m.

Star Theater

$25–50, 21+

RuPaul’s Drag Race alumn Trixie Mattel (season 7) lifted the face of drag with her avant-garde Barbie doll look, but is now known for her dark brand of humor. Ages 3 & Up is a one hour, one woman show guaranteed to make you laugh uncomfortably.

Bridge Club

3 p.m.

The North Warehouse

$12–15, 21+

DJs Minx (Detroit) and Chris Cruse (L.A.) play the last night of Queer Pride’s three night weekend, with local support from DJs HOLD MY HAND, Troubled Youth, Orographic, Pocket Rock-It and Casual Aztec.

Superstar Diva MegaShow

7 p.m.

CC Slaughter’s

Free, 21+

Bolivia Carmichaels, Honey-Bea Hart, and Isaiah Esquire perform in one of Portland’s longer running drag shows, and feature supporting acts from emerging drag artists and performers.

The Nyx Ball

8 p.m.

Nyx

$10, 21+

DJs Jackal and Prince$$ Dimebag play the first ever Pride Party for the new Nyx Nightclub. Hosted by Brandon Harrison, with a Runway Walk Off and Vogue Off featuring $50 cash prizes.



Stag Block Party Night 3/3

9:30 p.m.

Stag PDX

$20–50, 21+

Party in the parking lot outside of Stag, which will be closed off and feature a dance area and exotic male dancers.

Monday, June 19

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5, all ages

Clinton Street Resistance screens this film about Megan (Natasha Lyonne), an all-American cheerleader sent to the humorous version of gay conversion therapy camp, where counselors include Cathy Moriarty and RuPaul Charles. Proceeds benefit the 501(c)3 nonprofit PDX Trans Pride.