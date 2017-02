Hong Kong Student Association of Portland State hosted the “HKSA Annual Culture Show” to kick off the lunar new year, the Year of the Rooster, on Feb. 18. Held in the Smith Memorial Student Union, the event provided a night of food and cultural performances by PSU students and community organizations.

YouTube sensation Clara C headlined the show, performing cover songs as well as original music.



Watch footage of the event. Jamon Sin/PSU Vanguard