Zia Laboff elected student body president by senate for remainder of the ASPSU term

At a special Monday night meeting of the Associated Students of Portland State University Senate, Student Life Director Zia Laboff was elected student body president by a vote of 16–0 with 3 abstaining. For her first act she appointed Alex Herrera as vice president, who was confirmed by a vote of 16–0 with 4 abstaining.

Laboff’s candidacy was supported by outgoing Vice President Kaitlyn Verret, who gave public comment at the start of the meeting. “She’s always someone who aligns herself with her values,” Verret testified, adding that Laboff is an “amazing person.”

Laboff’s term will last through the end of the regular ASPSU term, which ends June 30.