Anti Trans Activist Riley Gaines met with Protest on the Park Blocks

Anti Trans, Political Activist and Former College Athletic Swimmer Riley Gaines was invited to the Portland State University campus on May 5 by the PSU chapter of the conservative group, Turning Point USA. Prior to the event’s 6:30 p.m. start time, protestors gathered in front of the entrances to Smith Memorial Student Union (SMSU).

Five arrests were made in relation to the protest. According to a source familiar with the matter, two of those arrests have been confirmed to be PSU students.

Campus Public Safety Office (CPSO) coordinated with SMSU building administrators to close the building to general student access prior to and after the event. According to building administrators on scene, this was due to safety concerns of people being “ghosted” into the building. Private event security were stationed at various entrances to SMSU, with Gaines being escorted by private security.

The event took place on the third floor of SMSU in the Smith Ballroom. Originally, only the third floor was going to have restricted access to event ticket holders. During the event, PSU Vanguard was notified by CPSO on scene that the building was going to be closed for the rest of the evening and would return to regular operating hours May 6.

“I’m a big supporter of Riley Gaines,” said Aimee Reiner, a Politician and Former Republican Candidate for the Oregon State Legislature. “I am a former Division I collegiate athlete. So being that she’s advocating for women in women’s spaces and women’s sports—and when I talk women I’m talking biological women, that’s important to me.”

The speaking engagement was attended by people from all over Oregon who wished to express their support for Gaines.

Gaines’ presence on campus likewise brought PSU students out to the Park Blocks to protest the Turning Point USA event.

“We are here to stand for trans rights and stand against anti-trans rhetoric,” said Finn Cunningham, a PSU Student, associated with Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

Graffiti written on the Broadway entrance doors to SMSU read statements such as “Save a trans girl, shoot a TERF [Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist]” and “F*ck Riley.”

The graffiti was removed by the following day.