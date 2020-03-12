Archichechure Episode #1: PSU’s Influence on Urbanism

In this premiere episode co-hosts Jacob A. Armstrong, Felipe Flores, and Zane Ross discuss and compare Portland State University’s Cramer Hall to the recently renovated Karl Miller Center.

Discussion focuses on the benefits of architecture which is intentionally designed to serve and improve upon its community as compared to older, utilitarian design.

Topics for future podcast episodes are laid out; including the economic and financial costs and beneficial impacts of choices within the fields of architectural design and urban development.