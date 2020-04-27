Archichechure Episode #3

F: (General) (1:00) Now we’re going to talk about an issue that’s affecting every city in the country: urban sustainability. Things like Global warming, finite resources, water reuse, and a stressed city infrastructure all play a role in the need for sustainable practices in both urban environments and use of materiality. And beyond affecting the residents of a city, like those in the City of Portland and the students who inhabit the campus of Portland State University, urban sustainability practices can directly impact the strategic approach that Architects, Urban Planners, and governmental agencies take to ensure that buildings evolve with their communities. Saying that, and knowing that sustainability is such a large topic of conversation, we are going to break our conversation into two parts. One is the topic of today’s episode – urban sustainability, and the other, which we will cover next week – is material sustainability.

F: (Macro) (0:00) So I think before we get too far down this rabbit hole, we want to better define, What is a green building? And what is sustainability? To the first part, a green building is a design, construction, or operation practice that encompasses the environmental, economic, and social impacts of buildings. This could be geared towards reducing water consumption, energy costs, or other natural resources to provide a healthy and productive indoor environment. I think this definition plays perfectly with what the core of sustainability is. As sustainability, whether on a macro scale like urban sustainability or on a micro scale-like material sustainability, is recognizing – and I would like to emphasize that point, we as a community have to recognize the interconnectedness of our systems, and how we can not only meet the needs of the present but we can do so without constraining the ability of future generations to meet their needs as well.

F: (Macro) (0:30) The rising need for creating, maintaining, and adapting to a sustainable way of life has changed the way we look at cities around the world. From small businesses to city centers and even into small neighborhoods and suburbs. And as the individual awareness for sustainability continues to grow, especially in the City of Portland and the Pacific Northwest, a systematic approach has to be implemented to promote an equitable City. In direct response to this, Architecture and the way we are building cities, making decisions that take actions towards balancing environmental, economic, and social equity are key.

F: (Marco) (0:30) According to the Portland State University website, The Princeton Review – a test prep and college readiness website, has named PSU among the top 50 green colleges in the nation. This recognition, according to the university, recognizes their efforts to find practical solutions for sustainability. Green Colleges are determined based on a combination of school-reported data – like the school’s policies, and its sustainable practices curriculum, and student opinion – rating the level of environmental awareness and conservation efforts the school has.

F: (Hybrid) (0:30) Portland State currently has several sustainable or ‘sustainable minded’ buildings on campus, from the Miller Library Bike Garage to the three research greenhouses used by the Biology, Physics, and Environmental departments, to the Urban Center Building to Shattuck Hall. And looking at Shattuck Hall in particular – because I’m an Architecture major, and because I use the building almost every day, I think sustainability is something that is easy to embrace and something that improves your day-to-day living. By looking at Shattuck Halls project history, we can see how this building has evolved over time – responding to things like seismic bracing, accessibility improvements, LEED certification – which is, in essence, a regulatory agency, and system upgrades in 2008. I think the evolution of this building over time, really reflects how people use the space and what they want out of the space. This gives a sense of ownership to those who use it and enables them to maintain the space in a manner that both meets their needs for today without constraining the ability for future occupants to meet their needs. And to say that sustainability is only about conversation would be a little short-sided in my opinion. By following the best practices of sustainability, you can gain so much value in return without really knowing it. In the case of Shattuck Hall, the ceiling heights are about 15 feet allowing natural sunlight to come in and warm the space – that is also a mental wellbeing benefit, the heating system has been optimized to flow from the bottom of the complex up to the top – taking advantage of and consuming

F: (Micro) (0:30) From a micro perspective and identifying how a specific building is applying sustainable practices, we can look to NE Portland and the Hassalo on Eighth complex– a sustainable urban development neighborhood, which has implemented a “bio habitat” an organic approach to wastewater reuse. Through their “Natural Organic Recycling Machine” or otherwise known as (NORM), Hassalo is one of the first urban neighborhoods to treat and recycle its wastewater onsite. This was designed in collaboration with local Portland firm GBD Architects, Glumac, and PLACE studio, and treats 45,000 gallons per day (31 GPM) to the State of Oregon reuse standards through a series of trickling filters and constructed wetlands. What I like most about this bio habitat is that it connects the occupants of the urban development neighborhood directly with their environment. Most of the time, people think that what they do to save and conserve doesn’t really have an impact on a big scale, but what this approach does is directly tie the idea of saving and conserve to the people it impacts most, with both a monetary savings (energy, water, etc) and a visual improvement to their surroundings. This is the same thing that happens when you start a garden and watch the growth of your seeds over time. From an architectural standpoint, it’s very hard to get that kind of attention typically because most buildings are static and show no observable differences when you do and don’t conserve.

