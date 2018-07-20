BIKETOWN now free for PSU students

Scrap the $5 per month membership fee: all Portland State students can now use Portland’s BIKETOWN bicycle share program for free, thanks to a new agreement between PSU and BIKETOWN. For up to 90 minutes per day, PSU students can ride the bikes free of charge by signing up for the student membership through PSU’s Bike Hub.

There is no sign-up fee, and students will only be charged for exceeding the 90-minute limit.

Additionally, PSU campus is now a Super Hub Zone, which means bikes can be parked at any public bike rack without incurring a fine. Before this announcement, riders would be charged $2 if bikes were parked anywhere other than an official BIKETOWN station or other designated areas. There are over 1,000 bikes and over 100 stations scattered throughout downtown.

PSU staff and faculty can purchase a different discounted service plan through Bike Hub for $7 per month using a verified PSU email.

PSU’s Transportation and Parking Services pays for the new program using parking fees and revenue from the program. The service is not funded from tuition dollars.