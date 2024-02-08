Capturing campus radiance

Armed with a camera and the intent to spread joy, Portland State Vanguard’s team roamed the PSU campus, seeking consent to photograph and interview students, faculty and staff. Little did they know that this mission went beyond showcasing the visual splendor around us.

“We are going around campus and taking photos of things we find beautiful, and you are beautiful,” Vanguard reporters said.

The reactions that followed were a kaleidoscope of emotions. For some, it was a moment of sheer delight, a spark of unexpected positivity which illuminated their day.

“You made my day,” echoed through the air as people revealed the warmth of being acknowledged for the beauty they possessed.

What struck us the most was the realization that a single word or a heartfelt compliment had the power to shift moods and brighten spirits.

In a world often filled with challenges and stress, a simple acknowledgment of beauty acted as a beacon of light, cutting through the mundane and casting a glow on the recipient’s entire day.

As we documented these encounters, we witnessed the magic unfold. Faces lit up, shoulders straightened and a newfound confidence emanated from those whom a positive word had touched.

This photo story isn’t just about pretty pictures; it’s a celebration of the inherent beauty within us all. It’s a testament that kindness in the form of a compliment can create a ripple effect of positivity, reaching far beyond the initial exchange.

Let us remember the impact of a single word in a world that often rushes past the small moments.

By genuinely recognizing and appreciating the beauty around us, we can make a lasting difference in someone’s day—one compliment at a time.