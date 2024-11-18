Cheers to Health?

If you’ve ever heard someone say they’re drinking beer “for their health,” you might have thought they were joking or just looking for an excuse to crack open a cold one. But what if there’s a bit of truth to it?

Now, before you start thinking we’re encouraging drinking, let’s make one thing crystal clear: That is a personal choice that we do not advise for or against. This article is purely for educational purposes. We’re here to explore the science behind beer and its effects on adult bodies.

Turns out, there are scientifically supported reasons to raise a glass—but before you rush to the fridge, it’s important to understand both the benefits and the risks. So let’s dive into the science behind moderate beer consumption—straight from the experts.

We’ll start with the heart. A growing body of research suggests that moderate beer consumption can have positive effects on cardiovascular health.

Richard Curtis Bird, a Professor of Brewing Science at Auburn University, explained that there are unique compounds in beer that may have positive effects on health—especially cardiovascular health.

“Numerous studies have shown that moderate alcohol consumption—specifically one beer a day for women, and up to two for men—can be associated with a range of benefits,” said Bird.

He was quick to point out that moderate drinking has been linked to “Improvements in heart health, stress reduction and even blood pressure management over those who abstain entirely from alcohol.”

But, he added, it’s important to distinguish that the benefits only apply to low drinking levels—the risks rise significantly with increased consumption.

Studies over the years have provided evidence that moderate drinking may help protect against coronary artery disease—thanks to the presence of phenolic compounds. These compounds—which are abundant in hops and malt—act as antioxidants in the body, helping to reduce the oxidative stress associated with cardiovascular disease.

“Beer specifically contains loads of antioxidants, B vitamins, polyphenols and essential minerals that benefit health,” Bird explained.

These aren’t necessarily present in the same quantities in wine or spirits, so beer holds a unique place in terms of its nutrient profile.

According to John Wilson, an Assistant Professor of Food Science and Human Nutrition at Colorado State University, the main benefit of beer compared to other types of alcohol lies in its lower alcohol by volume (ABV)—which reduces the risk of overconsumption.

“Alcohol is toxic, so beverages with higher levels of alcohol are more toxic,” Wilson explained.

He added that while wine and spirits have health benefits associated with some of their compounds, these can be “accessed without alcohol from other sources.”

There’s often a debate over whether beer, wine or spirits have more health benefits. Bird and Wilson agree that beer has certain advantages over wine and spirits due to its specific nutritional components.

While red wine is often touted for its antioxidants, beer holds a wider variety of nutrients because it’s made from barley, hops, yeast and water—each contributing different beneficial compounds.

“One of the main things that sets beer apart is that it’s rich in B vitamins, like niacin, riboflavin and folate,” Bird explained. “These vitamins play a role in energy production, DNA synthesis and overall cell health.”

Hops—the plant used to flavor beer—is also rich in xanthohumol—a type of flavonoid with anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown that xanthohumol may have potential benefits for reducing inflammation and lowering cancer risk—though more research is needed.

Wilson added that because beer is brewed from grain, it often contains dietary fiber—something absent in wine and most spirits. This fiber can positively affect digestion, potentially lowering cholesterol and aiding in maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

While the fiber content isn’t high enough to meet daily recommendations, it’s an unexpected addition to beer’s nutritional profile.

Beyond physical health, moderate beer consumption may also have benefits for mental well-being, especially when enjoyed socially.

“There’s something to be said about the psychological benefits of moderate drinking, particularly in a communal setting,” Wilson explained. “It helps people relax, de-stress and even bond with one another—which can improve mental well-being.”

Wilson noted that emerging research in psychology and public health suggests moderate alcohol use—especially in social settings—can enhance feelings of connection and reduce isolation.

“This is a new research space, but there is evidence that people who are excluding gluten from their diets… experience greater feelings of isolation than those who can access traditional beer,” Wilson said. Of course, he warns, “The line between casual, moderate drinking and overconsumption can blur quickly.”

He reminds us that these benefits are only observed with responsible drinking.

While Bird and Wilson are open to discussing the potential benefits of moderate beer consumption, both stress that the risks rise sharply with higher alcohol intake.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excessive alcohol consumption is linked to a range of health issues—from liver disease to increased cancer risk and cognitive impairment.

Bird noted that recent studies challenging moderate drinking’s health benefits often manipulate data in ways that can paint an overly negative picture of even low-level alcohol use.

“Most health risks, particularly concerning cancer, are associated with higher consumption levels.” Bird said. “I haven’t seen compelling evidence that moderate levels of alcohol have significant health risks.”

However, he underscores that binge drinking and heavy alcohol use are dangerous and come with serious risks.

Although beer isn’t likely to become a go-to workout drink, some research suggests that—in moderation—it might not be harmful to athletes. Certain compounds found in beer—such as polyphenols and antioxidants—can help combat the oxidative stress caused by intense exercise.

A study from the American Journal of Physiology reported that a specific antioxidant found in hops—called humulone—may have anti-inflammatory properties that help with muscle recovery. However, the effects aren’t strong enough to replace a proper recovery routine.

Moreover, studies indicate that some athletes use non-alcoholic beer to help rehydrate and reduce inflammation. The key here is choosing non-alcoholic or low-alcohol beer if rehydration and recovery are the goals, as alcohol has a dehydrating effect that could counteract these benefits.

There’s more to beer’s health benefits than what’s in the glass. Sustainable and organic farming practices for hops—one of beer’s main ingredients—can also play a role in enhancing the quality of beer.

Patrick Leavy, Owner of The Oregon Hophouse, has been growing organic hops since 2007, emphasizing natural fertilizers and pest control methods that improve soil health and biodiversity.

Leavy explained that organic hop farming helps maintain a balanced ecosystem, reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

“We use natural fertilizers and pest control methods that protect the soil and support biodiversity,” he said.

This sustainable approach, he believes, contributes to a healthier crop and potentially even a better beer.

Leavy has also been breeding new hop varieties to lower pesticide needs—which has the added benefit of creating unique flavors that craft brewers and their customers appreciate. While organic hops represent a smaller segment of the beer market, Leavy sees potential for growth as more breweries and consumers show interest in sustainability.

So, is beer a health elixir? Not quite, but it’s more than empty calories. The antioxidants, B vitamins and minerals in beer—along with the social and stress-relieving benefits—make a strong case for moderate drinking. But remember, the benefits are only found in moderation, and the risks increase when we go beyond one or two drinks. Or as Professor Bird puts it, “A wholesome meal… with a beer should be quite alright and enjoyable.”

So, next time you see someone raising a glass “to their health,” just smile—they might not be so far off the mark. Just make sure they know that when it comes to alcohol, less is more.

Cheers—responsibly!