Ingredients:

Cookies

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon each baking soda, baking powder

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of butter

1 large egg

1 teaspoon of either orange, vanilla, or other fruit flavor extract

Mix together the dry ingredients, beat or melt the butter, then carefully add the dry ingredients to the butter and extract until about one cup remains. Then, add in one cup of “garbage” consisting of assorted candies, nuts or fruits of your choosing. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until all are incorporated into a dough of wet, sandy texture.



Roll out the dough and chill it for a few hours in the fridge. Remove, cut into shapes, then let set while the oven heats to 375°F. Bake for 8-ish minutes until they’re golden brown and with little evidence of darkening on the edges.



You can use a dense gluten alternative for the flour and vegan egg substitute, pre-beaten to a fluffy, airy consistency along with a vegan margarine substitute to make these cookies vegan and gluten-free.





