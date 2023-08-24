Community and wellness resources

Happening Soon
JSMA at PSU
August 22—Saturday, Dec 2
Free
Chinese American artist Hung Liu’s art highlights the narratives of workers, immigrants, refugees, women, children, and soldiers in haunting, incandescent portraits.
SHAC Summer Polyvagal Workshops
Zoom
Aug. 28, 4:30–6:30 p.m.
Free
Review the core concepts of polyvagal theory and learn concrete strategies to help your mood.
Outdoor Program Office
September 15
Prices Vary
Take advantage of Campus Rec’s All-Staff Training closure with this great outdoor rental special! Rent gear for six days for the price of four
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free for students
To help students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
4150 S Moody Ave.
Call or go online for more details on cost and time availability
Rent-controlled, income-restricted housing with current open waitlists
730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, varying times (call ahead)
Free
Providing energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
SE MLK Blvd. and SE Belmont St. (under Morrison Bridge)
Sun/Tue/Thu 3–9 p.m. and Fri 3–7 p.m.
Free
Provides access to showers, toilets, trash drop-off and a clothing and bedding exchange
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU produced podcast about being mindful as one gets outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy, and being in the moment.
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Zoom
Mon–Sat, varying times
Free
Virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities
Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout
Varying locations
Sun–Thur
$100 for six weeks
Explore Hatha Yoga’s roots, philosophy and mindfulness in gentle, guided classes