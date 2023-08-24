Community and wellness resources

Happening Soon

A Question of Hu

JSMA at PSU

August 22—Saturday, Dec 2

Free

Chinese American artist Hung Liu’s art highlights the narratives of workers, immigrants, refugees, women, children, and soldiers in haunting, incandescent portraits.

SHAC Summer Polyvagal Workshops

Zoom

Aug. 28, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Free

Review the core concepts of polyvagal theory and learn concrete strategies to help your mood.

Staff Training Rental Special

Outdoor Program Office

September 15

Prices Vary

Take advantage of Campus Rec’s All-Staff Training closure with this great outdoor rental special! Rent gear for six days for the price of four

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

To help students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

REACH Community Development

4150 S Moody Ave.

Call or go online for more details on cost and time availability

Rent-controlled, income-restricted housing with current open waitlists

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, varying times (call ahead)

Free

Providing energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Hygiene4All Hub

SE MLK Blvd. and SE Belmont St. (under Morrison Bridge)

Sun/Tue/Thu 3–9 p.m. and Fri 3–7 p.m.

Free

Provides access to showers, toilets, trash drop-off and a clothing and bedding exchange

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU produced podcast about being mindful as one gets outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy, and being in the moment.

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Zoom

Mon–Sat, varying times

Free

Virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout

Yoga For Bigger Bodies

Varying locations

Sun–Thur

$100 for six weeks

Explore Hatha Yoga’s roots, philosophy and mindfulness in gentle, guided classes