Community and wellness resources

Happening Soon

A Question of Hu

JSMA at PSU

Aug. 22–Dec. 2

Free

Chinese-American artist Hung Liu’s art highlights the narratives of workers, immigrants, refugees, women, children and soldiers in haunting, incandescent portraits

Queer Fiber Arts Hour

Queer Resource Center

Thur, 11 a.m.

Free (students only)

An hour of socializing with other creative folks every Thursday this summer. Some knitting and crochet materials will be provided.

Queer & Trans Gather in the Park

Park Blocks behind SMSU

Sept. 6, 12 p.m.

Free

Celebrate our vibrant LGBTQ+ community with the Queer Resource Center at a lunchtime meetup. Bring your own lunch.

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

REACH Community Development

4150 S Moody Ave.

Hours vary

Cost varies

Rent-controlled, income-restricted housing with current open waitlists. Call or go online for more details on availability.

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Hygiene4All Hub

SE MLK Blvd. and SE Belmont St. (under Morrison Bridge)

Hours vary

Free

Provides access to showers, toilets, trash drop-off and a clothing and bedding exchange

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout

Yoga For Bigger Bodies

Varying locations

Sun–Thur

$100 for six weeks

Explore Hatha Yoga’s roots, philosophy and mindfulness in gentle, guided classes