Community and wellness resources

Happening Soon
JSMA at PSU
Aug. 22–Dec. 2
Free
Chinese-American artist Hung Liu’s art highlights the narratives of workers, immigrants, refugees, women, children and soldiers in haunting, incandescent portraits
Queer Resource Center
Thur, 11 a.m.
Free (students only)
An hour of socializing with other creative folks every Thursday this summer. Some knitting and crochet materials will be provided.
Queer & Trans Gather in the Park
Park Blocks behind SMSU
Sept. 6, 12 p.m.
Free
Celebrate our vibrant LGBTQ+ community with the Queer Resource Center at a lunchtime meetup. Bring your own lunch.
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
4150 S Moody Ave.
Hours vary
Cost varies
Rent-controlled, income-restricted housing with current open waitlists. Call or go online for more details on availability.
730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
SE MLK Blvd. and SE Belmont St. (under Morrison Bridge)
Hours vary
Free
Provides access to showers, toilets, trash drop-off and a clothing and bedding exchange
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout
Varying locations
Sun–Thur
$100 for six weeks
Explore Hatha Yoga’s roots, philosophy and mindfulness in gentle, guided classes