Community and Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Dig In: Establish a New Campus Garden!
SMSU Gardens in the Park Blocks
Sept. 22, 11:00 a.m.
Free
Beginning of a series of events establishing a new garden and greenspace on campus
South Park Blocks
Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.
Free
Welcoming party to find out more about some of the events that will be held on campus. Enjoy free food and live music.
Smith Ballroom
Sept. 23, 6:00 p.m.
Free (tips encouraged)
Kick off the school year at the annual Viking Days Drag Show. Featuring Portland treasure—Poison Waters—and other amazing drag artists.
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
Location Varies
Hours Vary
Free
Get involved in advocating for housing justice. Opportunities to learn about housing insecurity and support solutions from those with lived experiences.
730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
SE MLK Blvd. and SE Belmont St. (under Morrison Bridge)
Hours vary
Free
Provides access to showers, toilets, trash drop-off and a clothing and bedding exchange
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Workshop Wednesday Video Series
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout