Community and Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

PSU Perks ‘n Things

Online

Sept. 21, 12 p.m.

Free

Learn what’s covered in your student tuition and fees, including access to campus services and resources, and other free and discounted extra benefits to the student experience and living in Portland

Navigating PSU Campus In Real Life Tour

FMH 342

Sept. 22, 10 a.m.

Free

Join the Transfer & Returning Student Resource Center (TRSRC) for a special Viking Days tour of key departments and campus resources. Visit academic and social hot-spots on campus, as well as essential stops to start your transfer journey at PSU.

Little Vikings Open House and Ice Cream Social

Epler Hall

Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

Free

Kids can enjoy crafts, games and ice cream. Parents can meet the Little Vikings and Baby Vikings staff, tour the facility and register for care.

Dig In: Establish a New Campus Garden!

SMSU Gardens in the Park Blocks

Sept. 22, 11:00 a.m.

Free

Beginning of a series of events establishing a new garden and greenspace on campus

Victors House Party

South Park Blocks

Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Free

Welcoming party to find out more about some of the events that will be held on campus. Enjoy free food and live music.

Viking Days Drag Show

Smith Ballroom

Sept. 23, 6:00 p.m.

Free (tips encouraged)

Kick off the school year at the annual Viking Days Drag Show. Featuring Portland treasure—Poison Waters—and other amazing drag artists.

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

University Center Building 340 E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

Sober Social Hour

University Center Building 340 E

Fridays 1 p.m.

Free

Grab a coffee, talk recovery or just enjoy creating new sober friendships. Not a formal recovery support meeting, but a peer recovery specialist is available to share resources and support.

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Workshop Wednesday Video Series

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout