Community and Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Online
Sept. 21, 12 p.m.
Free
Learn what’s covered in your student tuition and fees, including access to campus services and resources, and other free and discounted extra benefits to the student experience and living in Portland
Navigating PSU Campus In Real Life Tour
FMH 342
Sept. 22, 10 a.m.
Free
Join the Transfer & Returning Student Resource Center (TRSRC) for a special Viking Days tour of key departments and campus resources. Visit academic and social hot-spots on campus, as well as essential stops to start your transfer journey at PSU.
Little Vikings Open House and Ice Cream Social
Epler Hall
Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
Free
Kids can enjoy crafts, games and ice cream. Parents can meet the Little Vikings and Baby Vikings staff, tour the facility and register for care.
Dig In: Establish a New Campus Garden!
SMSU Gardens in the Park Blocks
Sept. 22, 11:00 a.m.
Free
Beginning of a series of events establishing a new garden and greenspace on campus
South Park Blocks
Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.
Free
Welcoming party to find out more about some of the events that will be held on campus. Enjoy free food and live music.
Smith Ballroom
Sept. 23, 6:00 p.m.
Free (tips encouraged)
Kick off the school year at the annual Viking Days Drag Show. Featuring Portland treasure—Poison Waters—and other amazing drag artists.
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
University Center Building 340 E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
University Center Building 340 E
Fridays 1 p.m.
Free
Grab a coffee, talk recovery or just enjoy creating new sober friendships. Not a formal recovery support meeting, but a peer recovery specialist is available to share resources and support.
730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Workshop Wednesday Video Series
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout