Community and Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Student Media Open House Party
SMSU sub-basement
Sept. 28, 1 p.m.
Free
Learn how you can share your work and have your voice heard through opportunities in Student Media. No prior media experience is necessary.
PSU Park Blocks
Sept. 28, 11 a.m.
Free
Join us in the PSU Park Blocks to learn about amazing student organizations, leadership opportunities, jobs, internships, volunteering and on-campus events
Jennifer’s Fight Club Screenings
5th Avenue Cinema
Sept. 24–25, 3 p.m.
Free
Come watch free screenings of Jennifer’s Body and Fight Club. Free popcorn will be available to all attendees.
Campus Rec Center, 3rd-floor courts
Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
Free
Meet with 30 plus Campus Rec clubs and check out everything Campus Rec offers, including intramural sports, outdoor programs, aquatics, fitness and inclusive rec
SMSU Ballroom
Sept. 23, 6 p.m.
Free (tips encouraged)
Kick off the school year at the annual Viking Days Drag Show. Featuring Portland treasure—Poison Waters—and other amazing drag artists.
Queer Resource Center Open House
SMSU 458
Sept. 25, 2 p.m.
Free
Learn about queer and trans events and support, talk to QRC staff and meet other students. They will have cotton candy, identity and pronoun pins, games and more.
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
University Center Building 340 E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
University Center Building 340 E
Fridays 1 p.m.
Free
Grab a coffee, talk recovery or just enjoy creating new sober friendships. Not a formal recovery support meeting, but a peer recovery specialist is available to share resources and support.
730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Workshop Wednesday Video Series
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout