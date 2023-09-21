Community and Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Student Media Open House Party

SMSU sub-basement

Sept. 28, 1 p.m.

Free

Learn how you can share your work and have your voice heard through opportunities in Student Media. No prior media experience is necessary.

Party in the Park

PSU Park Blocks

Sept. 28, 11 a.m.

Free

Join us in the PSU Park Blocks to learn about amazing student organizations, leadership opportunities, jobs, internships, volunteering and on-campus events

Jennifer’s Fight Club Screenings

5th Avenue Cinema

Sept. 24–25, 3 p.m.

Free

Come watch free screenings of Jennifer’s Body and Fight Club. Free popcorn will be available to all attendees.

Night at the Rec

Campus Rec Center, 3rd-floor courts

Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

Free

Meet with 30 plus Campus Rec clubs and check out everything Campus Rec offers, including intramural sports, outdoor programs, aquatics, fitness and inclusive rec

Viking Days Drag Show

SMSU Ballroom

Sept. 23, 6 p.m.

Free (tips encouraged)

Kick off the school year at the annual Viking Days Drag Show. Featuring Portland treasure—Poison Waters—and other amazing drag artists.

Queer Resource Center Open House

SMSU 458

Sept. 25, 2 p.m.

Free

Learn about queer and trans events and support, talk to QRC staff and meet other students. They will have cotton candy, identity and pronoun pins, games and more.

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

University Center Building 340 E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

Sober Social Hour

University Center Building 340 E

Fridays 1 p.m.

Free

Grab a coffee, talk recovery or just enjoy creating new sober friendships. Not a formal recovery support meeting, but a peer recovery specialist is available to share resources and support.

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Workshop Wednesday Video Series

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout