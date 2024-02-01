Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Winter Lights Social

Montgomery Plaza

Feb. 2, 6:00 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up some hot cocoa and walk with others to view the Winter Lights Festival. This year’s theme is “What Glows Under Pressure”

Free Angela and All Political Prisoners

5th Avenue Cinema

Feb. 2, 6 p.m.

Free for students

A documentary about young college professor Angela Davis and how she ended up on the FBI’s most-wanted list

George Gershwin: Oregon Symphony and PSU Chamber Choir

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.

$25

Celebrate the music of George Gershwin with the PSU Chamber Choir

Weekly Bible Study

SMSU, room 323

Feb. 5, 4:30 p.m.

Free

Join the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship in their Bible study regardless of your faith background

Live @ Lunch

Parkway North,SMSU first floor

Feb. 6, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Meet and listen to local musicians as you eat lunch, study and dance

Journal Roundtable

SMSU, room 298

Feb. 7, 6 p.m.

Free for students

Bring a journal article to share and learn about neuroscience

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU basement

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART recovery meetings

UCB 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Multnomah Behavioral Health

Online

Available 24/7

Free

Discover resources and communities for behavioral health, including mental health and addiction

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities

Local A&C Events

Byline: Milo Loza

Portland Light Festival

Pioneer Courthouse Square

Feb. 2, 6 p.m.

Free

A dazzling symphony of light, exploring the mysteries of the deep sea

Gasolina: Reggaetón Party

Revolution Hall

Feb. 3, 9 p.m.

$15

A nationwide perreo featuring the sounds of classic and current reggaeton

Portland’s Folk Festival

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Feb. 4, 2 p.m.

$35

An annual celebration of folk, Americana and roots music hosted by the historic ballroom

Karaoke From Hell

Dante’s

Feb. 5, 9 p.m.

Free

Sing karaoke with a live band and backup singers

Montavilla Station Open Mic

Montavilla Station

Feb. 6, 7 p.m.

Free

A comedy open mic with three-minute sets and lots of energy, hosted by Lucas Copp

Lunar New Year Lantern Viewing

Lan Su Chinese Garden

Feb. 7, all day

$14

Immerse yourself in Lunar New Year festivities, featuring cultural performances, lantern displays and more

Knife Making

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware

Feb. 8, 2:30 p.m.

$85

This class will take you through the process of making your own pocket knife