Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Montgomery Plaza
Feb. 2, 6:00 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up some hot cocoa and walk with others to view the Winter Lights Festival. This year’s theme is “What Glows Under Pressure”
Free Angela and All Political Prisoners
5th Avenue Cinema
Feb. 2, 6 p.m.
Free for students
A documentary about young college professor Angela Davis and how she ended up on the FBI’s most-wanted list
George Gershwin: Oregon Symphony and PSU Chamber Choir
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.
$25
Celebrate the music of George Gershwin with the PSU Chamber Choir
SMSU, room 323
Feb. 5, 4:30 p.m.
Free
Join the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship in their Bible study regardless of your faith background
Parkway North,SMSU first floor
Feb. 6, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Meet and listen to local musicians as you eat lunch, study and dance
SMSU, room 298
Feb. 7, 6 p.m.
Free for students
Bring a journal article to share and learn about neuroscience
Resources
SMSU suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
SMSU basement
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
UCB 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Online
Available 24/7
Free
Discover resources and communities for behavioral health, including mental health and addiction
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities
Local A&C Events
Byline: Milo Loza
Pioneer Courthouse Square
Feb. 2, 6 p.m.
Free
A dazzling symphony of light, exploring the mysteries of the deep sea
Revolution Hall
Feb. 3, 9 p.m.
$15
A nationwide perreo featuring the sounds of classic and current reggaeton
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 4, 2 p.m.
$35
An annual celebration of folk, Americana and roots music hosted by the historic ballroom
Dante’s
Feb. 5, 9 p.m.
Free
Sing karaoke with a live band and backup singers
Montavilla Station
Feb. 6, 7 p.m.
Free
A comedy open mic with three-minute sets and lots of energy, hosted by Lucas Copp
Lunar New Year Lantern Viewing
Lan Su Chinese Garden
Feb. 7, all day
$14
Immerse yourself in Lunar New Year festivities, featuring cultural performances, lantern displays and more
Rockler Woodworking and Hardware
Feb. 8, 2:30 p.m.
$85
This class will take you through the process of making your own pocket knife