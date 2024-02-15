Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Oregon Walks

URBN 270

Feb. 16, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Learn about state-level pedestrian advocacy at this speaker meeting with Oregon Walks

Fig Pick

FMH 334

Feb. 16, 3:45 p.m.

Free for students

The Russian Speaking Club helps you learn Russian slang

Winterreise

Lincoln Recital Hall (LH 75)

Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Free for students

A multimedia performance of Franz Schubert’s late, tragic masterpiece Winterreise

Bottoms

5th Avenue Cinema

Feb. 18, 3 p.m.

Free for students

A 2023 comedy about two girls starting a self-defense club with unexpected consequences

SALP Bowling & Bingo Social

SMSU Viking Game Room

Feb. 20, 3:30 p.m.

Free for students

Play games while connecting with student leaders across SALP

Pinkwashing Exposed

5th Ave Cinema

Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

Free for students

Seattle activists nix a pro-Israel tour, expose pinkwashing and face backlash

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU basement

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART recovery meetings

UCB 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities

Local A&C Events

Byline: Milo Loza

DeVotchKa

Revolution Hall

Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

$25

Celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the album How It Ends with this special performance

Dinner Detective

Embassy Suites by Hilton Portland Downtown

Feb. 17, 6 p.m.

$71+

Solve a murder mystery while enjoying a dinner at this interactive show

Paddy’s Open Mic

Paddy’s Bar & Grill

Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Free

Comedy open mic with four-minute sets, hosted by Dan Wianco

El Oh Hell

Dante’s

Feb. 19, 4 p.m.

Free

Comedy open mic with five-minute sets in a hell-themed bar, hosted by Bryan Withawhy

Galen Clark

Goodfoot Pub & Lounge

Feb. 20, 9 p.m.

$10+

Portland based musician and teacher that writes music and plays keyboard

PDX Jazz Fest

The Hoxton

Feb. 21, 5 p.m.

Free

A community event featuring Farnell Newton and The Sexual Chocolates with Vanilla Sprinkles

Chill N Fill Comedy

Chill N Fill

Feb. 22, 8 p.m.

Free

A weekly comedy show featuring local talent and hosted Ben Harkins