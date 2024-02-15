Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
URBN 270
Feb. 16, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Learn about state-level pedestrian advocacy at this speaker meeting with Oregon Walks
FMH 334
Feb. 16, 3:45 p.m.
Free for students
The Russian Speaking Club helps you learn Russian slang
Lincoln Recital Hall (LH 75)
Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Free for students
A multimedia performance of Franz Schubert’s late, tragic masterpiece Winterreise
5th Avenue Cinema
Feb. 18, 3 p.m.
Free for students
A 2023 comedy about two girls starting a self-defense club with unexpected consequences
SMSU Viking Game Room
Feb. 20, 3:30 p.m.
Free for students
Play games while connecting with student leaders across SALP
5th Ave Cinema
Feb. 22, 6 p.m.
Free for students
Seattle activists nix a pro-Israel tour, expose pinkwashing and face backlash
Resources
SMSU suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
SMSU basement
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
UCB 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities
Local A&C Events
Byline: Milo Loza
Revolution Hall
Feb. 16, 8 p.m.
$25
Celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the album How It Ends with this special performance
Embassy Suites by Hilton Portland Downtown
Feb. 17, 6 p.m.
$71+
Solve a murder mystery while enjoying a dinner at this interactive show
Paddy’s Bar & Grill
Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Free
Comedy open mic with four-minute sets, hosted by Dan Wianco
Dante’s
Feb. 19, 4 p.m.
Free
Comedy open mic with five-minute sets in a hell-themed bar, hosted by Bryan Withawhy
Goodfoot Pub & Lounge
Feb. 20, 9 p.m.
$10+
Portland based musician and teacher that writes music and plays keyboard
The Hoxton
Feb. 21, 5 p.m.
Free
A community event featuring Farnell Newton and The Sexual Chocolates with Vanilla Sprinkles
Chill N Fill
Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
Free
A weekly comedy show featuring local talent and hosted Ben Harkins