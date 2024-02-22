Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Fun Family Friday

Viking Gameroom

Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m.

Free for students

Bring your family to the Viking Gameroom for free bowling and pizza

Board Game Night

SMSU Cafeteria

Feb. 23, 3 p.m.

Free for students

Hang out with the weekly group, play games and make friends

This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection

5th Avenue Cinema

Feb. 25, 3 p.m.

Free for students

A defiant widow fights displacement, igniting the village’s spirit for survival

Marshall: The Thurgood Marshall Story

SMSU Pan African Commons

Feb. 29, 4 p.m.

Free for students

Join the Pre-Law Society for a film about the first Black supreme court justice

Trivia Night

Rogue Hall

Feb. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Free for students

The Biology Investigation and Outreach Club hosts a night of science-themed trivia on campus

Measure for Measure

Lincoln Performance Hall

Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m.

$6 for students

Theater Professor Karin Magaldi directs Aditi Brennan Kapil’s translation of Shakespeare’s play









Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU basement

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART recovery meetings

UCB 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability









Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities